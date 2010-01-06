About this Course

2,304 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome module

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 5 readings
3 hours to complete

Some introductory issues

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 97 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The steps of constructing a composite index

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 93 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Globalization and Youth labour market indices (ETH Zurich/KOF)

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Export Potential Assessment (ITC)

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL STATISTICS - COMPOSITE INDICES FOR INTERNATIONAL COMPARISONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder