Juan Manuel Rodriguez Poo (in Partnership with UNIGE)

Professor

    Juan M. Rodriguez-Poo made his degree in Economics at the University of the Basque Country (Spain) and holds a PhD in Economics from the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium). Since Nov. 2018, he is the president of the National Statistical Institute of Spain (INE), ie. the office for national statistics of Spain in Madrid. From 1994 to 1995 he was Associate Professor of Statistics at the University of the Basque Country, from 1996 to 2003 he was Associate Professor of Econometrics at the Universidad de Cantabria (Spain) and since then he has been Professor of Econometrics at the Universidad de Zaragoza (Spain), 2003-2005, and at the Universidad de Cantabria (Spain) till now. Furthermore, from 2004 till 2011 he has been President of the Regional Institute of Statistics of Cantabria. Since 2015 he is also Chairman of the Department of Economics of the Universidad de Cantabria. His research interests are mainly focused in applications of nonparametric and semiparametric estimation techniques to Economics. Mainly, microeconometrics and Finance. Within these areas his main interest have been research in regression models, i.e. varying parameters, partially linear models, Generalized Linear Models and Panel data applications.

    Global Statistics - Composite Indices for International Comparisons

