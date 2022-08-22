Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Meet by Google Cloud

4.8
stars
89 ratings

About the Course

In this course, we introduce you to Google Meet, Google’s video conference software included with Google Workspace. You learn how to create and manage video conference meetings using Google Meet. You explore different ways to open Google Meet and add people to a video conference. You also learn how to join meetings from different sources like calendar events or meeting links. We discuss how Google Meet can help you better communicate, exchange ideas, and share resources with your team wherever they are. You learn how to customize the Google Meet environment to fit your needs and how to effectively use chat messages during a video conference. You also explore different ways to share resources, such as by using calendar invites or attachments. You learn about using host controls in Google Meet to manage participants and utilize interactive moderation features. You also learn how to record and live stream video conferences....
1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Google Meet

By CHANDAN

Aug 22, 2022

Very exciting course.

By AlchemicalRelaypoint

Oct 5, 2021

Thank you very much.

By Kristopher C

May 22, 2022

Well worth it

By AKISSI Y D D T

Aug 4, 2021

GREAT COURSE

By Raj S

Nov 6, 2022

GOOD COURSE

By IRAN T

Sep 18, 2022

amazing

By Nelson L

Apr 26, 2022

Ótimo !

By AnÍbal G G

Nov 15, 2021

ok

By Carlos A L J

Nov 21, 2021

I wanted to see more demostrations

