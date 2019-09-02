FP
Mar 14, 2022
Great course!! I really enjoyed learning about the many important features available for both small and large companies who use Google Cloud Workspace services---
AV
Apr 28, 2022
The information from this course is very useful in managing Google Workspace Mail. There's enough detail to get you started.
By Charles E•
Sep 2, 2019
Excellent Course!
By Alto P•
Sep 26, 2019
Finished in a day. Will certainly try doing the exercises again to make sure I did not miss anything. I think that the only think missing in this course are VIDEOS. It is useful to watch/listen to it while you do the exercises. I really believe that all the things I learned here will help to land on a good job very soon.
By Komalkumar S•
Jun 22, 2020
Ohhhh. Solid learning Experience. Using G mail since long and G Suite also since long but the small hidden features learn during this learning and in during exam. Thank you Coursera for the amazing learning experience and improve my skills.
By Jahranga T B•
Sep 2, 2020
Enjoyed this one a bit more as I more familiar with mail.
There is so much new and interesting information provided.
Definitely provides tools to increase competency and confidence with mail management.
By Felipe P•
Mar 15, 2022
By Anderson M•
Jul 13, 2020
Wow! It's really amazing on how to Manage your G Suite Mail. I really recommend all the courses in G Suite Admin specialization.
By Albert J d V•
Apr 29, 2022
By Shellie I•
Jan 15, 2020
This course was just what I needed being the company I work for is moving towards an all G Suite office.
By Graham B•
Aug 12, 2019
Excellent. I particularly liked that the course covered migration scenarios for legacy email.
By Kunjan V•
Mar 29, 2020
Lot many new things are there in Mail Management which were never explored in G Suite.
By Amardeep T•
Jan 30, 2020
Excellent comprehensive course.
(has a number of grammar mistakes that should be fixed)
By Pavlin D•
Mar 23, 2020
Please make actualiztion for the course in the part Routing
By john j•
Mar 31, 2020
Great CBT training. Really like the on hands experienece.
By Ryan C•
Nov 12, 2019
Worthy of 5 stars, I now have a new career, thank you.
By Mozart A G d H•
Sep 20, 2020
It would be nice to wee some videos with more content
By kuldeep k•
Nov 12, 2021
Depth Google workspace Mail management learning
By Jill W•
Jan 30, 2020
Great information for administrators of G Suite!
By Archana K P•
Mar 18, 2021
Course was very much informative and excellent
By G M R•
Nov 15, 2019
Good Course it will help me lot in the future.
By Oleksandr K•
Nov 17, 2021
Good course, got a lot of new knowledge.
By Michael M•
Jan 20, 2020
Really enjoyed this course the material
By Swapnil S•
May 13, 2020
love the course , great experience.
By Babes L O•
Oct 24, 2020
Clear and straightforward teaching!
By Dang G B•
Apr 4, 2021
Great Course! Easy to understand!
By Shamim M•
Dec 19, 2020
I love this course. G suite great