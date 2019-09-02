Chevron Left
4.8
stars
570 ratings
90 reviews

About the Course

Google Workspace Mail Management is the fourth course in the Google Workspace Administration series. In this course you will learn how to protect your organization against spam, spoofing, phishing and malware attacks. You will configure email compliance and learn how to implement data loss prevention (DLP) for your organization. You will gain an understanding of the mail routing options available and learn how to whitelist and block senders. You will also become familiar with other mail options such as inbound and outbound gateways, 3rd party email archiving, and journaling to Vault. Prerequisites You should have completed the Introduction to Google Workspace Administration, Managing Google Workspace, and Google Workspace Security courses....

Top reviews

FP

Mar 14, 2022

Great course!! I really enjoyed learning about the many important features available for both small and large companies who use Google Cloud Workspace services---

AV

Apr 28, 2022

The information from this course is very useful in managing Google Workspace Mail. There's enough detail to get you started.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 90 Reviews for Google Workspace Mail Management

By Charles E

Sep 2, 2019

Excellent Course!

By Alto P

Sep 26, 2019

Finished in a day. Will certainly try doing the exercises again to make sure I did not miss anything. I think that the only think missing in this course are VIDEOS. It is useful to watch/listen to it while you do the exercises. I really believe that all the things I learned here will help to land on a good job very soon.

By Komalkumar S

Jun 22, 2020

Ohhhh. Solid learning Experience. Using G mail since long and G Suite also since long but the small hidden features learn during this learning and in during exam. Thank you Coursera for the amazing learning experience and improve my skills.

By Jahranga T B

Sep 2, 2020

Enjoyed this one a bit more as I more familiar with mail.

There is so much new and interesting information provided.

Definitely provides tools to increase competency and confidence with mail management.

By Felipe P

Mar 15, 2022

Great course!! I really enjoyed learning about the many important features available for both small and large companies who use Google Cloud Workspace services---

By Anderson M

Jul 13, 2020

Wow! It's really amazing on how to Manage your G Suite Mail. I really recommend all the courses in G Suite Admin specialization.

By Albert J d V

Apr 29, 2022

The information from this course is very useful in managing Google Workspace Mail. There's enough detail to get you started.

By Shellie I

Jan 15, 2020

This course was just what I needed being the company I work for is moving towards an all G Suite office.

By Graham B

Aug 12, 2019

Excellent. I particularly liked that the course covered migration scenarios for legacy email.

By Kunjan V

Mar 29, 2020

Lot many new things are there in Mail Management which were never explored in G Suite.

By Amardeep T

Jan 30, 2020

Excellent comprehensive course.

(has a number of grammar mistakes that should be fixed)

By Pavlin D

Mar 23, 2020

Please make actualiztion for the course in the part Routing

By john j

Mar 31, 2020

Great CBT training. Really like the on hands experienece.

By Ryan C

Nov 12, 2019

Worthy of 5 stars, I now have a new career, thank you.

By Mozart A G d H

Sep 20, 2020

It would be nice to wee some videos with more content

By kuldeep k

Nov 12, 2021

D​epth Google workspace Mail management learning

By Jill W

Jan 30, 2020

Great information for administrators of G Suite!

By Archana K P

Mar 18, 2021

Course was very much informative and excellent

By G M R

Nov 15, 2019

Good Course it will help me lot in the future.

By Oleksandr K

Nov 17, 2021

Good course, got a lot of new knowledge.

By Michael M

Jan 20, 2020

Really enjoyed this course the material

By Swapnil S

May 13, 2020

love the course , great experience.

By Babes L O

Oct 24, 2020

Clear and straightforward teaching!

By Dang G B

Apr 4, 2021

Great Course! Easy to understand!

By Shamim M

Dec 19, 2020

I love this course. G suite great

