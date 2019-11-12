About this Course

12,175 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Google Professional Workspace Administrator
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to protect your users from inbound phishing and harmful software (malware).

  • Learn how to control which end user access features are available to your users.

  • Gain an understanding of the various compliance features provided in Google Workspace.

  • Gain a basic understanding of the mail routing options available to you as the Google Workspace administrator.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Google Professional Workspace Administrator
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Google Workspace Mail Management

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 28 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GOOGLE WORKSPACE MAIL MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

About the Google Professional Workspace Administrator Professional Certificate

Google Professional Workspace Administrator

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder