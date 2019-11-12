Google Workspace Mail Management is the fourth course in the Google Workspace Administration series.
In this course you will learn how to protect your organization against spam, spoofing, phishing and malware attacks. You will configure email compliance and learn how to implement data loss prevention (DLP) for your organization. You will gain an understanding of the mail routing options available and learn how to whitelist and block senders. You will also become familiar with other mail options such as inbound and outbound gateways, 3rd party email archiving, and journaling to Vault. Prerequisites You should have completed the Introduction to Google Workspace Administration, Managing Google Workspace, and Google Workspace Security courses.