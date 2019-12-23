Google Workspace Security

About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Google Professional Workspace Administrator
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Configure settings such as password policie and recovery options.Describe best practices for implementing 2-step verification in your organization.

  • Understand the SSO options available and identify the differences between using Google as an Identity Provider versus a 3rd party provider.

  • Manage the Google Workspace Marketplace for your organization to ensure only trusted applications can be installed on your devices.

  • Use the security and alert centers to identify, triage, and take action on security and privacy issues in your organization.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

