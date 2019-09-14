Chevron Left
Google Workspace Security is the third course in the Google Workspace Administration series. In this course you will focus on the various aspects of Google Workspace Security including user password policies and how to enable and enforce two step verification (2SV) for your users. You will learn about application security and understand how to whitelist and block API access to your account. You will see how Google Workspace can easily be integrated with a number of predefined 3rd party applications. You will also become familiar with the SSO options in Google Workspace. Finally you will understand how to spot potential security risks within your organization and learn how to address them using the tools available in the admin console. By the end of this course participants will be able to: - Configure Google's default user protection settings such as password policies and recovery options. - Understand best practices for implementing and enforcing 2-step verification in your organization. - Understand the SSO options available and be able to identify the differences between using Google as an Identity Provider versus a 3rd party provider. - Be able to integrate cloud based enterprise SAML applications into your Google Workspace account using Google as the Identity Provider. - Understand how to integrate your own LDAP compliant applications into Google Workspace using the Secure LDAP service. - Restrict access to a Google service to trusted applications only to prevent malicious attacks on that service. - Manage the Google Workspace Marketplace for your organization to ensure only trusted applications can be installed on your devices. - Use the security and alert centers to identify, triage, and take action on security and privacy issues in your organization. Prerequisites You should have completed the Introduction to Google Workspace Administration and Managing Google Workspace courses....

KV

Mar 28, 2020

AMAZING COURSE.... A MUST FOR G SUITE ADMINS. No matter whether experienced or a newbie, G Suite Security course will take you from the very basics of the info which may get often overlooked.

KS

Jun 20, 2020

Wow. Amazing Experience. Using G Suite more than 24 months on daily basis but learn lots of things today. Thank you, Coursera for the wonderful learning experience.

By Marc J L

Sep 14, 2019

Some features are slightly different that what is presented in the course, which can make it difficult to complete the assignments.

By Anderson M

Jul 13, 2020

I've learned how to make my admin account totally safe from any intruder. I didn't now that there are a lot of ways to make everything safe. For sure Google is really safe, however our company can be safer through employees who want to share some pieces of the company safe information as well.

By Alto P

Sep 25, 2019

Super easy, but helped me to understand how powerful the security options of G suite are.

Wish there were more exercises, and in videos, not text. It is annoying to shift from tab to tab to read the instructions. Unless you have more than one display, it would be better doing it with videos.

By Nina T

Jan 16, 2020

The Security module from G Suite Administration Specialisation is the most demanding in terms of decision making. It combines both Management and Computer studies and as such is a prerequisite to innovation and startup projects.

By Kunjan V

Mar 29, 2020

AMAZING COURSE.... A MUST FOR G SUITE ADMINS. No matter whether experienced or a newbie, G Suite Security course will take you from the very basics of the info which may get often overlooked.

By Komalkumar S

Jun 21, 2020

Wow. Amazing Experience. Using G Suite more than 24 months on daily basis but learn lots of things today. Thank you, Coursera for the wonderful learning experience.

By Gabriele L

Dec 23, 2019

Great course but there is a lot more to G Suite Security that I wanted to learn. For example how to whitelist web-pages on chrome

By Moses W K

Nov 3, 2019

Great course for the admins of G suite, loaded with info that will greatly improve your security configurations know-how.

By Sandesh A M

Jul 14, 2020

This course really helped us. thanks coursera and thanks to Google for providing us such a valuble course.

By Jose M S S

Mar 27, 2020

Completamente importante tanto las herramientas como la pedagogía implementada. Felicitaciones

By Shamim M

Dec 2, 2020

G suite security is one of the most important to run the whole organization in one domain securedly.

By AnÍbal G G

Nov 2, 2021

Muy interesante y practico, se tocan los puntos a saber sobre la seguridad en Workspace

By Shahil C

Apr 10, 2020

G - suite security explained very clearly and information regarding this very easy.

By Irving M

Jan 23, 2020

Muy interesante, Gsuite cuenta con muchas herramientas de seguridad a utilizar.

By MANIDEEP M

Apr 30, 2020

Good in presenting the knowledge to the Students like us...Thanks to Google...

By Vinay M

Sep 26, 2020

Really amazing experience of learning the admin controls and options

By kuldeep k

Nov 12, 2021

D​etailed Google Workspace Security Contents. Thanks Google team!

By Augustus M

Sep 24, 2019

Great insights into G Suite Security. Have learnt a lot indeed

By Ashika K

Aug 18, 2020

This course is very simple and easy course for beginners.

By SAMRAT C

May 15, 2020

In depth course, need to have more diagrammatic examples

By Anjali T

May 31, 2020

I learnt alot about gsuite security and how it works.

By IGNASI O

Oct 20, 2019

Muy docente e instructivo, muy bien explicado

By Joshua M

Nov 5, 2020

Great way to understand G Suite Security

By Anuradha K

May 28, 2020

Course content superb and very helpful.

By Gustavo A

Mar 14, 2021

Adorei, curso oficial, muito bom.

