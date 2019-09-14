KV
Mar 28, 2020
AMAZING COURSE.... A MUST FOR G SUITE ADMINS. No matter whether experienced or a newbie, G Suite Security course will take you from the very basics of the info which may get often overlooked.
KS
Jun 20, 2020
Wow. Amazing Experience. Using G Suite more than 24 months on daily basis but learn lots of things today. Thank you, Coursera for the wonderful learning experience.
By Marc J L•
Sep 14, 2019
Some features are slightly different that what is presented in the course, which can make it difficult to complete the assignments.
By Anderson M•
Jul 13, 2020
I've learned how to make my admin account totally safe from any intruder. I didn't now that there are a lot of ways to make everything safe. For sure Google is really safe, however our company can be safer through employees who want to share some pieces of the company safe information as well.
By Alto P•
Sep 25, 2019
Super easy, but helped me to understand how powerful the security options of G suite are.
Wish there were more exercises, and in videos, not text. It is annoying to shift from tab to tab to read the instructions. Unless you have more than one display, it would be better doing it with videos.
By Nina T•
Jan 16, 2020
The Security module from G Suite Administration Specialisation is the most demanding in terms of decision making. It combines both Management and Computer studies and as such is a prerequisite to innovation and startup projects.
By Kunjan V•
Mar 29, 2020
By Komalkumar S•
Jun 21, 2020
By Gabriele L•
Dec 23, 2019
Great course but there is a lot more to G Suite Security that I wanted to learn. For example how to whitelist web-pages on chrome
By Moses W K•
Nov 3, 2019
Great course for the admins of G suite, loaded with info that will greatly improve your security configurations know-how.
By Sandesh A M•
Jul 14, 2020
This course really helped us. thanks coursera and thanks to Google for providing us such a valuble course.
By Jose M S S•
Mar 27, 2020
Completamente importante tanto las herramientas como la pedagogía implementada. Felicitaciones
By Shamim M•
Dec 2, 2020
G suite security is one of the most important to run the whole organization in one domain securedly.
By AnÍbal G G•
Nov 2, 2021
Muy interesante y practico, se tocan los puntos a saber sobre la seguridad en Workspace
By Shahil C•
Apr 10, 2020
G - suite security explained very clearly and information regarding this very easy.
By Irving M•
Jan 23, 2020
Muy interesante, Gsuite cuenta con muchas herramientas de seguridad a utilizar.
By MANIDEEP M•
Apr 30, 2020
Good in presenting the knowledge to the Students like us...Thanks to Google...
By Vinay M•
Sep 26, 2020
Really amazing experience of learning the admin controls and options
By kuldeep k•
Nov 12, 2021
Detailed Google Workspace Security Contents. Thanks Google team!
By Augustus M•
Sep 24, 2019
Great insights into G Suite Security. Have learnt a lot indeed
By Ashika K•
Aug 18, 2020
This course is very simple and easy course for beginners.
By SAMRAT C•
May 15, 2020
In depth course, need to have more diagrammatic examples
By Anjali T•
May 31, 2020
I learnt alot about gsuite security and how it works.
By IGNASI O•
Oct 20, 2019
Muy docente e instructivo, muy bien explicado
By Joshua M•
Nov 5, 2020
Great way to understand G Suite Security
By Anuradha K•
May 28, 2020
Course content superb and very helpful.
By Gustavo A•
Mar 14, 2021
Adorei, curso oficial, muito bom.