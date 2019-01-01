Learner Reviews & Feedback for Migrating MySQL User Data When Running Database Migration Service Jobs by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
In this lab, you learn how to migrate MySQL user data when running Database Migration Service jobs. First, you identify the existing MySQL users and update DEFINER to INVOKER for database objects on the source instance. Next, you create and save a Database Migration Service job. Then, before running the migration job, you create the necessary users on the destination database instance. Finally, you start the saved migration job; after the job runs successfully, you check the migrated data in the Cloud SQL for MySQL instance....