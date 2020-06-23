By Mona A A•
Jun 23, 2020
g
o
o
d
By Poliane m a•
Oct 18, 2020
Thank you Very much
By Julio M B Z•
Oct 25, 2021
Excelent course.
By mansi g•
Oct 5, 2018
easy
By Charles•
Jan 19, 2020
The course was a great way to learn about Paris. I took it because I wanted to learn about the city I was going to live in and did, in fact, learn a lot. So far, it has helped me fit into the city and have an understanding of some of the culture and history of the city, as well as the thought process of why so many buildings were saved, which allows Paris to be the beautiful city it is today.
The reason I subtracted a one star from my review was that I believe the course pushed too much of the idea that somehow connecting the suburbs of the city with the center will do anything different than it has in every other city: IE - gentrify the suburbs and push the poor further from the city, all the while not solving the underlining issue of disparity between different areas.
By Gopal R•
Nov 18, 2020
For courses such as this the student may have a different time schedule to the one you suggested. I was still in week 3 when I was repeatedly displayed that an imminent quiz on completion of the course deadline had arrived. I took the quiz and fortunately cleared... but it would be nice to have the option to extend the deadline for course completion.
The course itself is great!
By Olga G•
Mar 31, 2020
I expected to know more about the functioning of local authorities, their collaboration within the Grand Paris Metropole, in general, more political and politological vision of administrative process.
The videos with the opinion of local citizens are redundant in many case, the teaser in the beginning of each week show almost half of what would be shown within thematical blocks.
By Joy S•
Oct 15, 2018
It's good info and very comprehensive. But it's in French and I hate reading subtitles. Also - super unusual - there is only one quiz, the final, but you can only make one attempt per month. Not worth it to me.