Chevron Left
Back to Searching for the Grand Paris

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Searching for the Grand Paris by Sciences Po

4.2
stars
21 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

What is the reasoning for the Grand Paris? What does the transformation of the relationship between Paris and its suburbs imply? “Searching for the Grand Paris” is an original MOOC featuring accounts from residents, association representatives, experts, and researchers. It also contains archival footage and documents, as well as a comparative analysis of Brussels, London, and other French cities. The MOOC combines historical and comparative approaches with a discussion of controversial topics. It also reflects upon the notion of scale and questions what is at stake in the implementation of the Grand Paris. It discusses the evolution of Paris and its region, as well as issues such as ethnic and social segregation, economic growth, safety, the environment, housing, transportation, city construction, education, and culture. “Searching for the Grand Paris” is not exclusively directed towards universities. It is free and for the general public. This dynamic, even lively, MOOC was made in collaboration with students from the University of Science Po (Paris Institute of Political Studies), along with many other contributors. TEACHER : Patrick Le Galès (politist and sociologist) PREREQUISITE There is no required prerequisite for this course. PLAN DU COURS Session 1: Metropolization and Economic Growth Session 2: Population and Migration Session 3: Housing and Construction Session 4: Transportation and Mobility Session 5: Law enforcement and Environment Session 6: Culture and Education EVALUATION This MOOC offers a final MCQ. PEDAGOGICAL TEAM Héloïse Thibault, Valentine Quinio, Judith Lienhard, Ninon Beillard, Juliette Guichardet, Odile Gaultier-Voituriez, Miyuki Tsuchiya, Maxime Crépel, Pôle Audiovisuel Sciences Po TERMS OF USE All rights reserved PARTNERS Mairie de Paris | Ecole urbaine de SciencesPo Paris | Grand Public...
Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Searching for the Grand Paris

By Mona A A

Jun 23, 2020

g

o

o

d

By Poliane m a

Oct 18, 2020

Thank you Very much

By Julio M B Z

Oct 25, 2021

E​xcelent course.

By mansi g

Oct 5, 2018

easy

By Charles

Jan 19, 2020

The course was a great way to learn about Paris. I took it because I wanted to learn about the city I was going to live in and did, in fact, learn a lot. So far, it has helped me fit into the city and have an understanding of some of the culture and history of the city, as well as the thought process of why so many buildings were saved, which allows Paris to be the beautiful city it is today.

The reason I subtracted a one star from my review was that I believe the course pushed too much of the idea that somehow connecting the suburbs of the city with the center will do anything different than it has in every other city: IE - gentrify the suburbs and push the poor further from the city, all the while not solving the underlining issue of disparity between different areas.

By Gopal R

Nov 18, 2020

For courses such as this the student may have a different time schedule to the one you suggested. I was still in week 3 when I was repeatedly displayed that an imminent quiz on completion of the course deadline had arrived. I took the quiz and fortunately cleared... but it would be nice to have the option to extend the deadline for course completion.

The course itself is great!

By Olga G

Mar 31, 2020

I expected to know more about the functioning of local authorities, their collaboration within the Grand Paris Metropole, in general, more political and politological vision of administrative process.

The videos with the opinion of local citizens are redundant in many case, the teaser in the beginning of each week show almost half of what would be shown within thematical blocks.

By Joy S

Oct 15, 2018

It's good info and very comprehensive. But it's in French and I hate reading subtitles. Also - super unusual - there is only one quiz, the final, but you can only make one attempt per month. Not worth it to me.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder