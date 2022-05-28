What is the reasoning for the Grand Paris? What does the transformation of the relationship between Paris and its suburbs imply? “Searching for the Grand Paris” is an original MOOC featuring accounts from residents, association representatives, experts, and researchers. It also contains archival footage and documents, as well as a comparative analysis of Brussels, London, and other French cities. The MOOC combines historical and comparative approaches with a discussion of controversial topics. It also reflects upon the notion of scale and questions what is at stake in the implementation of the Grand Paris. It discusses the evolution of Paris and its region, as well as issues such as ethnic and social segregation, economic growth, safety, the environment, housing, transportation, city construction, education, and culture. “Searching for the Grand Paris” is not exclusively directed towards universities. It is free and for the general public. This dynamic, even lively, MOOC was made in collaboration with students from the University of Science Po (Paris Institute of Political Studies), along with many other contributors.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English, French
Sciences Po
Founded in 1872, Sciences Po is France's leading university in the social sciences. For over 140 years, Sciences Po has educated decision-makers of the public and private sectors.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Session 1: Metropolization and Economic Growth
3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 96 min), 6 readings
2 hours to complete
Session 2: Population and Migration
2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 98 min), 4 readings
3 hours to complete
Session 3: Housing and Construction
3 hours to complete
29 videos (Total 161 min), 4 readings
3 hours to complete
Session 4: Transportation and Mobility
3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 107 min), 6 readings
