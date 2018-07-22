OA
May 22, 2022
Awesome course. My origin is finance but this course took me behind the scenes of the health care system for populations just as I wanted. Much appreciated.
CM
Jan 23, 2021
It was quite enlightening and very understanding as l study the rudimentary principles of achieving success and switching on to a new career in Public Health.
By Lily Z Z•
Jul 21, 2018
The overall course design is perfect, with clear purpose in each module and informative lecturing. There could be more forms of learning and teaching instead of simply lecturing and quizzes. It is a course that gave me an overall view of public health issues and has raised my interest in this field of study. Also hope that some minor mistakes, including duplicated lectures, mismatched subtitles, and slides in wrong order, can be fixed ASAP, since some of the issues have been posted on the discussion forum for a long time but have not received any response yet.
By May R D•
Jan 20, 2019
I learned a lot about how to analyze where an organization is struggling in order to create needed changes. Thanks to the instructors!
By Dorota S•
May 8, 2020
The course format is not particularly student friendly. Relying solely on videos in which the lecturer presents field experience over a slide deck that is not always synced with what they are saying is not exactly the peak online learning methodology.
Adding some readings, linking additional resources that the students could explore (the JHU website has multiple amazing online tools), breaking the very lengthy course videos into smaller pieces would make for a more impactful educational experience.
On top of that, the peer review system is not exactly fool proof, and even after you have successfully submitted your assignment, one can wait for multiple weeks before obtaining the certificate, as there is apparently not enough peers to review the submissions. The discussion forum for the course is filled with people asking for reviews.
That being said, the course content is interesting and I believe that the whole Foundations of Global Health is potentially quite useful for people looking to cement their GH experience and knowledge.
For people who are only getting started in the Public and Global Health, I'd suggest taking the course "Essentials of Global Health" from Yale University which is for free, a lot more interactive & student-friendly and introduces students to multiple online tools that are useful for further research and better understanding.
By N'FALY K•
Sep 3, 2018
This a very interesting course highlighting key components in order effectively organize to tackle issues facing health systems at large . I highly recommend it
By Tia K•
Aug 13, 2020
I really enjoyed the professor and this class. This class was very informative regarding how health systems work and the in and outs.
By Sandra H R•
Aug 19, 2019
I could meet the first step to understand the health system: processes, actors, policy makers. This is so important to realize how many things we need to consider in global health
By Stephanie L•
Jan 25, 2019
Content was very interesting, a lot of repetition of material helped to get a good understanding of Health Systems. Organizational Diagnosis was very useful.
By Kazibwe A•
Sep 8, 2018
Informative and challenging to re-think current approaches to public health systems strengthening
By IMRAN H M•
Sep 22, 2018
Good course for understanding health systems
By Christina S•
Jul 22, 2018
It was a good introductory to health systems and lectures were well organised.
By Guenivere M•
Mar 7, 2020
The instructor was very dry and the information was presented in such huge chunks, it was difficult to digest
By Ololade O•
Mar 2, 2021
I found this course refreshing as a medical Doctor trained in the tropics. That almost 100% of the content was culled from my country, Nigeria and in particular, my alma mater, The University of Ibadan was a testament to the kind of solid background I have as a Doctor from the University College Ibadan and from my teachers and Professors who work tirelessly under a system that continually works to undermine such a good school. It is always nice to learn Tropical Medicine/Public Health from the Western point of view. I did Tropical Medicine at the LSHTM, UK and it was educative and mostly hilarious how they saw health from Africa. I like the mix of Health Systems in the Tropics and in the "Developed Countries" and a chance to always go back and use this knowledge in the Tropics where it is needed.
By Emmanuel O•
Jul 28, 2019
This is the first course I am taking online. I never knew that Coursera had courses with such a great content. I have been able to learn so much from this course, for example steps in organisational diagnosis, how to improve and maintain quality of drugs sold by vendors, community systems strengthening model and how to use the health systems block to develop a program strengthening activity.
By MAKARANON W•
Nov 17, 2018
This is my 1st class with Coursera and my language is not good enough as an Asian who study English as a foreign language. But I'll try more and more.Hope my studying will be better.I was retired from my teaching 8 years ago and I took a course as my hobby,hope I can do a volunteer work at some nursing home.
By Claudia C C•
Oct 20, 2019
The Course uses Case Studies to help analyze the use of knowledge in real situations. Professor very much qualified through academic studies, but most importantly, through deep experience in the field. It will add insights in the development of social impact project i am involved with.
By Stanley S•
Apr 27, 2020
I love it as the title of the course "Foundation", I feel that I learn all everything from what is organisation, framework, health system, etc at the core of it! I recommend this for all health workers who want to learn about public health and health management
By Malek G•
Jan 11, 2020
A very interesting course! It allowed me to gain skills I always needed to be more effective in my approach of healthcare policies in my country especially related to organization diagnosis and policymaking. I recommend it to everyone!
By Amit K M•
Jan 29, 2020
I was a very well delivered course, I loved the peer graded assignment (the prompts and the rubric) they really helped me understand things better. I am going to continue with the other courses in this specialisation.
By Dr. M H A•
Jun 7, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE, ONLY THAT HE WAS MORE FOCUSED ON PROGRAMS IN AFRICA, WITHOUT A DOUBT IMPORTANT HOPE THAT HEALTH PROGRAMS OR SITUATIONS OF THE HEALTH SYSTEM IN LATIN AMERICA ARE ALSO TOUCHED
By Okafor U A•
May 23, 2022
By Celestine M•
Jan 24, 2021
It was quite enlightening and very understanding as I study the rudimentary principles of achieving success and switching on to a new career in Public Health.
By Sarah T•
Nov 14, 2019
It is a really complete curse where you will learn and practice everything that's taught during the course. very complete and interesting!
By Alita-Geri C•
Sep 6, 2021
This course is a comprehensive introduction to understanding health systems and the factors that impact them. I highly recommend it.
By Moses E•
Apr 21, 2020
The training was relevant and practical and now more well equipped with issues of humanitarian crisis. looking forward to crisis two
By asmaa•
Oct 20, 2018
thank you a lot this course helped me to understand so many about organizations and how the work not just on the public health level