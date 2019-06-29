BG
Oct 4, 2018
This course is a great tool to learn basics about health technology if you want to begin in this field. Thank you for the information, it was well explained and organized. I enjoyed my learning.
DH
Aug 13, 2019
Extremely valuable content. I have seen very few places where so much information about Medical Technology development and regulation was provided in such a compact and well-organized place.
By Finny C•
Jun 29, 2019
I liked this course... its very useful and 4 weeks of learning the medical technology and evaluation gave me a strength to find the aspects of modern medical technology.
By Jay D•
Nov 27, 2017
AMazing COntents. I learnt most of the anticipated learning materials from this course. I highly recommend other students who actually want to learn something innovative in their lives. This course has completely changed my perspective towards technological assessment.
By Bianca G•
Oct 5, 2018
By David H•
Aug 14, 2019
By Ravi H•
Feb 2, 2021
Even though based in the Uk the course gives the fundamentals required in HTAs and inspires you to learn more. really happy with the content, structure and delivery of the material.
By Umesh K•
May 3, 2020
The course content and explanation is really good. Coursera is a good platform to learn new skills and it provides really excellent tool.
By Emilie L•
May 1, 2017
Good class, the teacher is very clear and the content pedagogic and coherently organized. The examination's topic was very interesting.
By Muskan K•
Jul 11, 2020
Really very informative and easily understandable \organised lectures! Recommended for those who wants to go in healthcare industry.
By Rachel S A L•
Mar 17, 2017
Who knew development of medical technology was scrutinized so much. Plus all the factors that are needed to be taken into account.
By Darlene K•
Nov 14, 2016
I learned a lot from this course I am glad I was able to finish this class, thank you for the experience.
By Markos K•
Mar 15, 2020
Excellent course with concise and to-the-pointmaterial and very focused instructor. Well done!
By Juliana G•
Jun 17, 2020
I really like this course, I learn about cost and assessment to get the new technologies
By Tommy G•
Jun 11, 2019
Excellent course! Has provided me with top-notch knowledge of the healthcare industry.
By Arwa A G A•
Mar 16, 2019
very useful course, amazing explanation. I wish luck for every one learn it.
thanks
By Linda A•
May 9, 2016
Very informative course and very valuable information to this specialization
By NWAKWUO G C•
Nov 25, 2017
The course is interesting and I hope to make best use of the knowledge.
By Pam W•
Mar 7, 2017
I continue to use what i've learned from this course to improve myself
By Sunil M•
Jul 8, 2019
Excellent course ! Completely changed by concepts for the better !
By Hamsa k K•
Jun 27, 2020
excellent course with very good speaker
By Sundaram R•
May 7, 2020
very informative and competently done
By Malak A•
Apr 10, 2020
The course was well delivered! 👍🏼
By Aula•
Sep 23, 2019
Thank you so much I learned a lot
By 梁珩•
May 22, 2016
讲的很基础的内容，从简单到复杂！很详细
By Escobar C•
Jun 8, 2017
excellent course
By Bernhard K•
May 14, 2017
Very good summary course! The last multiple choice exam should incorporate some calculations to make sure that people really earn the certificate.
e.g. calculate a real ICER, and run through the Bayes logic for interpreting test results which is a typical use. Markov & Monte Carlo are for real modelers - I agree it is too timeconsuming for pupils if this were actually to be tested and requires macros or other software tools like Vose or Oracle CB which aren't for free.
Best regards, BK