Learner Reviews & Feedback for Medical Technology and Evaluation by University of Minnesota

4.5
stars
265 ratings
69 reviews

About the Course

Innovations in medical technologies are one of the leading areas of economic growth in the world. Whether new technologies take the form of pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology, information technology of some combination of these innovations, the opportunities for both private enterprise and social welfare are substantial. However, these innovations are not without cost, and require reimbursement from either a privately or publicly financed health care delivery system to enter the marketplace. This course aims to provide knowledge of the concepts, data, and methodology required to critically evaluate new medical technologies in order to secure financial investment, reimbursement, and regulatory compliance objectives, such as FDA approval. The course is designed to provide understanding of the analytic tools needed to evaluate medical technologies. After completing this course, students will have the skills needed to: - Understand the reimbursement systems financing medical technology use. - Understand the role of government and regulatory agencies in the development and use of new medical technologies. - Identify a population to be served by a medical technology. - Use health care data to evaluate a medical technology. - Perform cost/benefit and cost/effectiveness analysis of a new technology....

By Finny C

Jun 29, 2019

I liked this course... its very useful and 4 weeks of learning the medical technology and evaluation gave me a strength to find the aspects of modern medical technology.

By Jay D

Nov 27, 2017

AMazing COntents. I learnt most of the anticipated learning materials from this course. I highly recommend other students who actually want to learn something innovative in their lives. This course has completely changed my perspective towards technological assessment.

By Bianca G

Oct 5, 2018

This course is a great tool to learn basics about health technology if you want to begin in this field. Thank you for the information, it was well explained and organized. I enjoyed my learning.

By David H

Aug 14, 2019

Extremely valuable content. I have seen very few places where so much information about Medical Technology development and regulation was provided in such a compact and well-organized place.

By Ravi H

Feb 2, 2021

Even though based in the Uk the course gives the fundamentals required in HTAs and inspires you to learn more. really happy with the content, structure and delivery of the material.

By Umesh K

May 3, 2020

The course content and explanation is really good. Coursera is a good platform to learn new skills and it provides really excellent tool.

By Emilie L

May 1, 2017

Good class, the teacher is very clear and the content pedagogic and coherently organized. The examination's topic was very interesting.

By Muskan K

Jul 11, 2020

Really very informative and easily understandable \organised lectures! Recommended for those who wants to go in healthcare industry.

By Rachel S A L

Mar 17, 2017

Who knew development of medical technology was scrutinized so much. Plus all the factors that are needed to be taken into account.

By Darlene K

Nov 14, 2016

I learned a lot from this course I am glad I was able to finish this class, thank you for the experience.

By Markos K

Mar 15, 2020

Excellent course with concise and to-the-pointmaterial and very focused instructor. Well done!

By Juliana G

Jun 17, 2020

I really like this course, I learn about cost and assessment to get the new technologies

By Tommy G

Jun 11, 2019

Excellent course! Has provided me with top-notch knowledge of the healthcare industry.

By Arwa A G A

Mar 16, 2019

very useful course, amazing explanation. I wish luck for every one learn it.

thanks

By Linda A

May 9, 2016

Very informative course and very valuable information to this specialization

By NWAKWUO G C

Nov 25, 2017

The course is interesting and I hope to make best use of the knowledge.

By Pam W

Mar 7, 2017

I continue to use what i've learned from this course to improve myself

By Sunil M

Jul 8, 2019

Excellent course ! Completely changed by concepts for the better !

By Hamsa k K

Jun 27, 2020

excellent course with very good speaker

By Sundaram R

May 7, 2020

very informative and competently done

By Malak A

Apr 10, 2020

The course was well delivered! 👍🏼

By Aula

Sep 23, 2019

Thank you so much I learned a lot

By 梁珩

May 22, 2016

讲的很基础的内容，从简单到复杂！很详细

By Escobar C

Jun 8, 2017

excellent course

By Bernhard K

May 14, 2017

Very good summary course! The last multiple choice exam should incorporate some calculations to make sure that people really earn the certificate.

e.g. calculate a real ICER, and run through the Bayes logic for interpreting test results which is a typical use. Markov & Monte Carlo are for real modelers - I agree it is too timeconsuming for pupils if this were actually to be tested and requires macros or other software tools like Vose or Oracle CB which aren't for free.

Best regards, BK

