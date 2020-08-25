SG
Oct 15, 2020
This course exceeded all of my expectations and was extremely valuable, even after a decade and a half of crisis communications work. I would recommend it to anyone interested in the topic.
RL
Jun 9, 2021
Great course to prepare the company before Time of Crisis arrives. The contents of the course and experiences shared applied in real life situations are very enlightening and educative.
By VASILIKI B•
Aug 24, 2020
This was an excellent course. I loved the videos and all the course material. The concepts and examples provided by Professor Barger were very easy to comprehend. The course includes practical advice that we can take back to our organizations right away and stir the water for some improvements
By David G•
Aug 5, 2020
Great Course
By susan p•
Sep 10, 2020
The course was reasonably interesting, albeit a bit repetitive. It was not challenging especially if you have some experience of crisis leadership. The lecturer was Ok but I felt that the instructional design could have been improved. It felt very targeted to the US market as it used learning techniques I have regularly seen in the S, rather than in Europe. The graded tests are, in my view pointless as they do not allow for individual experiences to be reflected in the answers.
By Dewal S•
Sep 10, 2020
Brilliant course....I really enjoyed this course!!! Course material was brilliant..... Excellent videos, Informative readings, Great quizes. Prof Mike Barger explains each concept so well that even if one is new to the topic or one has little Intention of learning, he/she will have no option but to imbibe the concepts fully. I really appreciate the genuine effort in formulating this course for online learners. Thanks a ton Prof Mike Barger, University of Michigan, Coursera, & Class Central.
By Samantha G•
Oct 16, 2020
By T. I M J U M•
Oct 6, 2020
Excellent course and the materials. I have learned a lot of new things from this course and it will help me a lot to transform the same in my organization.
By Swadesh K N•
Aug 22, 2020
The best course I ever opted for....thank you Mike sir for your efforts...I really feel connected with the course...
By Lori G•
Aug 12, 2020
Great course and totally updated to address high stakes leadership and crisis management during Covid 19.
By Rachel T•
Sep 7, 2020
Great class, great instructor and excellent content. You cannot afford not to take this class!
By Redvers F C•
Sep 1, 2020
An absolutely brilliant course that was extremely informative and very enjoyable to study
By Lu M•
Sep 15, 2020
A good course on crisis leadership and crisis management.
By Amusan E•
Sep 5, 2020
Best course and we'll explained explanation 😃
By Nelson M•
Oct 9, 2020
By alwin r s•
Sep 2, 2020
I have great experience
By Ilham S 0•
Aug 15, 2020
Very effective course
By Krzysztof R•
Sep 14, 2020
Very good course!
By Kakupa K•
Sep 5, 2020
Excellent!
By Mona A A•
Jun 20, 2020
GOOD
By Maheesha R•
May 30, 2021
Honestly this course is more memorizing theory and doesn't encourage independent thought. The application of these theoretical approaches simply can't be applied to certain real life scenarios. Tailoring solutions is the way forward.
By Aedrian A•
Feb 1, 2022
In our world which is ever-increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA), organizations of all forms should anticipate that crises will eventually occur and that we can be placed in positions wherein we may not have sufficient information, and perhaps resources, to make and implement decisions that can make-or-break these establishments. This offering comprehensively provides (1) a leadership toolkit to help prepare for, cope with, and mitigate crisis scenarios and environments and (2) the reasons to invest time and resources for such endeavors. I still do not see myself as a leader in most cases, let alone one that can step up during high-stakes episodes for organizations I am affiliated with. Nevertheless, I now have a clearer view of what to expect from those who will lead and, perhaps, how to contribute to such leadership efforts. Drawing from the experience and expertise of the course instructor, great emphasis is given to best practices for stakeholder understanding & engagement (and a practical definition for “stakeholder”), promoting and developing organizational resilience, the “anatomy” and diversity of crisis environments and the responses they elicit, and the “blueprint” of effective crisis leaders. Overall, this is an excellent and enlightening course that will boost, in one way or another, one’s soft skills.
By Egor S•
Oct 18, 2020
Brilliant teaching, excellent examples, wonderful practical training! Great course, thank you, professor, for this opportunity. Up-to-date topic and relevant practical examples, I've learned from this on-line course much more, then at other similar courses in auditoriums in Russia, Germany and Sweden. And of course, thank you Coursera for opportunity to study for free! Now , in this difficult Corona-crisis times, it's essentially important. I promise to use knowledge I've got at this our course, to help myself and others. Thank you for this course! Egor Sonin - Moscow, Russia, Berlin, Germany, Stockholm, Sweden.
By Malgorzata M•
Feb 21, 2022
Excellent course! It brings an exceptional guidance for dealing with crisis situations. Highly recommended both for experienced crisis management professionals (I have seen this well-known topic from a new fresh perspective) and beginners. The course is full of interesting examples from a real business life and practical advice that you may use in your crisis management role. Professor Mike Barger is a great teacher. I also value a nice useful workbook offered to learners.
By Defense a G•
Dec 19, 2020
Thank you so much! i feel like i've learned alot from this course. A big thanks to Coursera and to the uiniversity of Michigan and also Jet blue and of course Mr.Mike Barger i love you! and you are an example of good communication and leadership. The videos you presented were super professional and i've learned more than just of what you said and taught us but also how you communicated and talked with us fellow students. Thank you!
By Dennis H•
Jan 1, 2021
This course is really well presented and provides a solid foundation and understanding of crisis management. The only thing I disliked were the exercises where we had to rate the organization's or our own abilities in crisis management. This is especially subjective for participants who are not in executive positions and did not prove useful in my case. However, it is possible to skip these exercises.
By Sebastian A•
Jan 13, 2021
In times of crisis, the character and personality of a leader must emerge and communicate through solutions. You must show leadership and not panic or despair. It is important that leaders can send a message to the work team that generates confidence and security, and with it reach the best solution and avoid any type of inconvenience to the organization.