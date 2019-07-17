E
May 23, 2020
Amazing course, and the instructor makes it very interesting through explaining the content in great detail. The information was also spread very well over the weeks, and flowed very well.
AC
Aug 14, 2020
Through this course i understood different things from which the digital experts are dealing with.
By Martijn T K•
Jul 17, 2019
Nice course. At first I was hesitant that I would get a lot of boring history lessons, but the videos are really short and to the point and explain where these privacy laws come from and that they make sense! Also nice to see how current developments like at Facebook are addressed as well.
By Ekaterina G•
May 24, 2020
Amazing course, and the instructor makes it very interesting through explaining the content in great detail. The information was also spread very well over the weeks, and flowed very well.
By Priya•
Jun 29, 2020
It was a great experience. I really learnt alot which might help me in future
By K V•
Feb 10, 2021
Didn't know what to expect from this course really... There definitely were some new and interesting facts and thoughts on privacy development. But have mixed feelings about the way the content was presented, meaning those short video lectures (were they supposed to make one go look for additional materials elsewhere?)
By Valentina G F•
Jul 20, 2020
Estuvo muy chevere! En especial la forma en la que tratan varios temas que parecen desconectados, pero que después toman forma.
By Aalok N C•
Aug 15, 2020
Through this course i understood different things from which the digital experts are dealing with.
By PHILIP P A T•
Oct 10, 2020
Wonderful Course! The professor is really knowledgeable both in technology and international law
By Priyanka D•
Sep 30, 2020
wonderful learning experience. I have joined the next course offered in continuation to this one
By John Y•
Mar 11, 2021
This was a well thought out introduction to the 'how and the why' privacy laws have evolved.
By Diego M•
Oct 22, 2020
Me parece interesante, y excelente a manera de introducción en el mundo de la privacidad.
By Josiah O J•
Aug 3, 2020
Awesomely awesome. I can relate what is taught into politics and other spheres.
By Anandita S•
Jul 18, 2020
It was a very insightful course and I am glad I was able to complete it.
By MONIKA S•
May 23, 2020
I just love the course very much informative and easy to understand.
By Loriane G N•
Apr 20, 2021
Difference,s between French and others principles, are difficult
By KAZI Z A•
Jun 25, 2020
Awesome experience
By Prashant K G•
Jun 1, 2020
excellent course
By Tisha S•
Sep 15, 2020
excellent
By SANDRA V D R•
Jul 31, 2020
EXCELENT.
By Mona A A•
Jul 9, 2021
good
By Mehak S•
Jul 7, 2020
Nizz
By Shivani•
Jul 28, 2020
..
By Baldeep a•
Apr 22, 2020
Well-paced course emphasizing on historic facts and rationale. Sound foundational course for diving into Privacy management.
By Sanskriti O•
Oct 21, 2020
The course is good to and informs us the importance of privacy in this world.
By ADEWUNMI K B•
Oct 8, 2020
The course is impressive and value added knowledge to me.
By Goutham K U B•
May 26, 2020
Non Credit Certificate Only