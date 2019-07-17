Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Privacy in the Western World by EIT Digital

About the Course

Welcome to this course about privacy, We are thrilled to see that you are interested and will provide you with a comprehensive study of this intriguiging subject. We hope this course will enthuse you to look further into privacy and personal data regulation. Especially in the light of recent events it becomes more important to know about your (alleged!?) rights and freedoms. After showing you a number of interesting examples of privacy in recent events, this course continues to provide you with an historic introduction, and varying cases and court decisions. It will guide you through the cultural and legal changes in perception of privacy over time. Sometimes with a more technological perspective. Notably, in the Western world differences have accumulated over time and the differences between the USA and Europe will be explained extensively in the follow-up courses. Through video lectures and quizzes we endeavor to build a solid foundation for you to construct a well-founded opinion on privacy. Last but not least we sincerely hope you enjoy the course! Prof.mr.dr. Jan Smits...

E

May 23, 2020

Amazing course, and the instructor makes it very interesting through explaining the content in great detail. The information was also spread very well over the weeks, and flowed very well.

AC

Aug 14, 2020

Through this course i understood different things from which the digital experts are dealing with.

By Martijn T K

Jul 17, 2019

Nice course. At first I was hesitant that I would get a lot of boring history lessons, but the videos are really short and to the point and explain where these privacy laws come from and that they make sense! Also nice to see how current developments like at Facebook are addressed as well.

By Ekaterina G

May 24, 2020

By Priya

Jun 29, 2020

It was a great experience. I really learnt alot which might help me in future

By K V

Feb 10, 2021

Didn't know what to expect from this course really... There definitely were some new and interesting facts and thoughts on privacy development. But have mixed feelings about the way the content was presented, meaning those short video lectures (were they supposed to make one go look for additional materials elsewhere?)

By Valentina G F

Jul 20, 2020

Estuvo muy chevere! En especial la forma en la que tratan varios temas que parecen desconectados, pero que después toman forma.

By Aalok N C

Aug 15, 2020

By PHILIP P A T

Oct 10, 2020

Wonderful Course! The professor is really knowledgeable both in technology and international law

By Priyanka D

Sep 30, 2020

wonderful learning experience. I have joined the next course offered in continuation to this one

By John Y

Mar 11, 2021

This was a well thought out introduction to the 'how and the why' privacy laws have evolved.

By Diego M

Oct 22, 2020

Me parece interesante, y excelente a manera de introducción en el mundo de la privacidad.

By Josiah O J

Aug 3, 2020

Awesomely awesome. I can relate what is taught into politics and other spheres.

By Anandita S

Jul 18, 2020

It was a very insightful course and I am glad I was able to complete it.

By MONIKA S

May 23, 2020

I just love the course very much informative and easy to understand.

By Loriane G N

Apr 20, 2021

Difference,s between French and others principles, are difficult

By KAZI Z A

Jun 25, 2020

Awesome experience

By Prashant K G

Jun 1, 2020

excellent course

By Tisha S

Sep 15, 2020

excellent

By SANDRA V D R

Jul 31, 2020

EXCELENT.

By Mona A A

Jul 9, 2021

good

By Mehak S

Jul 7, 2020

Nizz

By Shivani

Jul 28, 2020

..

By Baldeep a

Apr 22, 2020

Well-paced course emphasizing on historic facts and rationale. Sound foundational course for diving into Privacy management.

By Sanskriti O

Oct 21, 2020

The course is good to and informs us the importance of privacy in this world.

By ADEWUNMI K B

Oct 8, 2020

The course is impressive and value added knowledge to me.

By Goutham K U B

May 26, 2020

Non Credit Certificate Only

