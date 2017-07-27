Chevron Left
Welcome to Course 1 in CS4950, Homeland Security and Cybersecruity. In this course we examine the origins of homeland security and its connection with cybersecurity. Homeland security is about safeguarding the United States from domestic catastrophic destruction. Catastrophic destruction comes in two forms: natural and man-made. For most of history the man-made variety came in the form of warfare and required the combined resources of a nation state. All that changed March 20th, 1995. On that date, members of a quasi-religious cult in Japan attacked the Tokyo subway system using Sarin gas. It was the first deployment of a weapon of mass destruction my a non-state actor. The power of destruction once reserved to nation states was now available to small groups, even individuals. The incident was a wake up call for governments around the world. Defense establishments designed to keep rogue states in check were practically useless against non-state actors. Overnight, the number of potential enemies multiplied a hundred, maybe even a thousand-fold. In response to the Tokyo Subway Attacks, the United States took measures to protect itself from WMD attack by non-state actors. Those measures were still being enacted when the nation was attacked on 9/11. On September 11, 2001, nineteen hijackers inflicted as much damage as the Imperial Japanese Navy on December 7, 1941. The investigating 9/11 Commission noted the attacks for their "surpassing disproportion". The hijackers had achieved WMD effects without using WMD. They did this by subverting the nation's transportation infrastructure, turning passenger jets into guided missiles. Again, the security implications were profound. Non-state actors seeking to inflict domestic catastrophic destruction did not need to import, fabricate, or acquire WMD as the nation was surrounded by the means of its own destruction in the form of critical infrastructure. The vulnerability of critical infrastructure had not gone unnoticed. Again, in response to the Tokyo Subway attacks, which themselves had been an attack on Japanese infrastructure, President Clinton in 1996 commissioned a panel to investigate the threat to United States' infrastructure. The panel replied in 1997 that there was no immediate threat to US infrastructure, but they were concerned with the growing risk of cyber attack. The same cyber physical systems that fueled the explosive growth of the Internet were being incorporated into Industrial Control Systems that underpinned much of the nation's critical infrastructure. The panel noted that the knowledge and skills necessary to mount a cyber attack on the nation's infrastructure was growing. As a result of this observation, President Clinton in 1998 ordered the protection of US critical infrastructure, especially from cyber attack. Following 9/11, critical infrastructure protection and cybersecurity were designated core missions in the 2002 Homeland Security Act establishing the new Department of Homeland Security. They remain core missions to this day, but many don't see the connection. The connection is this: cybersecurity is essential to critical infrastructure protection, which is essential to homeland security, which is about safeguarding the United States from domestic catastrophic destruction. I look forward to working with you in the coming lessons. Best wishes and good luck! Course 1: Homeland Security & Cybersecurity Connection Course 2: Cybersecurity Policy for Water and Electricity Infrastructures Course 3: Cybersecurity Policy for Aviation and Internet Infrastructures Course 4: Homeland Security & Cybersecurity Future...

AB

Oct 16, 2017

Thank You Mr. Richard White for making a hard course seems easy and enlighten us specially about the "it's all about the terrorist" notion people have when it comes to Homeland Security.

AG

Jan 19, 2019

You changed up the last question. You originally identified 16 critical infrastructures. Could you please email me the first question and solution? Thank you! I loved the course!

By Nicholas H

Jul 27, 2017

I loved the course. I learned so much about the policy documents that are in place and the continuous change in the Sector. This course definitely is great for anyone trying to get into Cyber Security to become familiarized with the material. I recommend Taking all the Practice Quizzes as well as doing the Questions on the Handouts. You still may get a little confused because there are A LOT of acronyms.

By Ritesh R

Jul 24, 2018

The course concepts have been explained with proper historical context building up to the current scenario. I look forward to more in-depth learning now that the foundation has been laid down well. Richard White does a good job presenting the content clearly and interestingly!

By Dylan V

Jul 10, 2018

Well organized and very insightful. The first weeks lectures about the main homeland security concern really draws you in. The list of main points at the end of each lecture also helps the student capture the essence of each lecture and prioritize important points.

By Michael L

Aug 23, 2017

This was a solid, well-composed introduction to homeland security and cybersecurity. The course presented just enough information to encourage continued learning (such as through the next three courses in the 4-course group) without being too esoteric too early.

By Karol H

Apr 23, 2021

Sin duda uno de los mejores cursos que he podido realizar, la información es de calidad, las opciones e interacción sin duda cumplen todos los objetivos y lo más importante que aprendes mucho.

Enhorabuena a Coursera por permitirme realizar este curso.

By Arnon

Aug 21, 2019

A very interesting course. I have one problem. although the course is from an American University and about the U.S. students from other nations, does not need all the information of specific act or departments and their role in homeland security.

By ROBERT R R

Sep 30, 2017

HOMELAND SECURITY WAS LEARNED AND FROM THE UNITED STATES I LEARNED THAT ZIMBABWEAN CRITICAL INFRASTUCTURE HAS TO KEPT SECURE[INFRASTRUCTURE SUCH AS ROADS,AIRPORTS,BUILDINGS.INCLUDING WATER.THE INTERNET AND ELECTRICITY NEED TIGHT SECURITY.

By Jose A R

Aug 26, 2020

Extremelly organized and informational. It's so enlightening and helpful to receive this information form a source as important as Richard White. Thanks to Coursera we have world class teachers available!

By Aida B

Oct 17, 2017

Thank You Mr. Richard White for making a hard course seems easy and enlighten us specially about the "it's all about the terrorist" notion people have when it comes to Homeland Security.

By Bruce B

Jun 13, 2021

This is Great Course! I learned a lot about the history of Homeland Security and how DHS is working 24/7 to protect our Critical Infrastructure from cyber attacks.

By Ayush L

Mar 2, 2020

Thsi course is very detailed and easy to understand. The professor for the course had a proper command over the language and the delivery timing is perfect.

By KALINDA B

Nov 20, 2019

This course really makes you think about what you really need to know to start learning about homeland security and how cybersecurity is interrelated to it.

By Ross B

Oct 9, 2018

This was a great course. I learned a ton and now have access to some great materials I didn't previously know about ahead of a job I am taking with DHS.

By Florian F

Mar 17, 2018

This course provides a well structured overview of Homeland Security, Critical Infrastructure and how Cyber Security ties into these topics.

By Alejandro M R

Aug 9, 2017

Es un excelente curso que me apoya bastante para mi trabajo diario y para la planeación estratégica de la Dependencia para la cual trabajo

By Kevin R C

Jun 29, 2019

As a law enforcement officer this course truly broadens my horizon and skillset and I recommend it to anyone who serves on the border.

By Jacob G K

Apr 1, 2020

Study materials are very focused an in line with the objectives. Course instructor is very enthusiastic with lots of energy.

By Jorge C

Dec 9, 2017

presenta en un lenguaje sencillo, los principios y conceptos necesarios para entender nuestro rol en la seguridad nacional

By Mary M

Dec 13, 2020

It was very helpful when Professor White goes back through all the main points of lecture after the end of each lesson.

By Derrick G

Feb 11, 2021

I possess a degree in counter terrorism and this course had a lot of good review. I learned a few new things as well.

By Alan M D

Mar 18, 2021

Loved this course, it was very enlightening for me, and used some really great examples from the intelligence world.

By Stephen H

Sep 21, 2018

Dept of Homeland Security. What it does, why it does it the past and the future.

Great overview of DHS mission.

By Bill A

Mar 25, 2020

Information provided is very informative and the Instructor, Dr. White is very knowledgeable and friendly.

By Ana P

Sep 15, 2018

Is very interesting, and very informative. Thank you so much to my instructors for instructing Ana Pelayo.

By Elom

May 1, 2019

Excellent course! I learned a great deal about the background for the modern need for cyber security.

