AB
Oct 16, 2017
Thank You Mr. Richard White for making a hard course seems easy and enlighten us specially about the "it's all about the terrorist" notion people have when it comes to Homeland Security.
AG
Jan 19, 2019
You changed up the last question. You originally identified 16 critical infrastructures. Could you please email me the first question and solution? Thank you! I loved the course!
By Nicholas H•
Jul 27, 2017
I loved the course. I learned so much about the policy documents that are in place and the continuous change in the Sector. This course definitely is great for anyone trying to get into Cyber Security to become familiarized with the material. I recommend Taking all the Practice Quizzes as well as doing the Questions on the Handouts. You still may get a little confused because there are A LOT of acronyms.
By Ritesh R•
Jul 24, 2018
The course concepts have been explained with proper historical context building up to the current scenario. I look forward to more in-depth learning now that the foundation has been laid down well. Richard White does a good job presenting the content clearly and interestingly!
By Dylan V•
Jul 10, 2018
Well organized and very insightful. The first weeks lectures about the main homeland security concern really draws you in. The list of main points at the end of each lecture also helps the student capture the essence of each lecture and prioritize important points.
By Michael L•
Aug 23, 2017
This was a solid, well-composed introduction to homeland security and cybersecurity. The course presented just enough information to encourage continued learning (such as through the next three courses in the 4-course group) without being too esoteric too early.
By Karol H•
Apr 23, 2021
Sin duda uno de los mejores cursos que he podido realizar, la información es de calidad, las opciones e interacción sin duda cumplen todos los objetivos y lo más importante que aprendes mucho.
Enhorabuena a Coursera por permitirme realizar este curso.
By Arnon•
Aug 21, 2019
A very interesting course. I have one problem. although the course is from an American University and about the U.S. students from other nations, does not need all the information of specific act or departments and their role in homeland security.
By ROBERT R R•
Sep 30, 2017
HOMELAND SECURITY WAS LEARNED AND FROM THE UNITED STATES I LEARNED THAT ZIMBABWEAN CRITICAL INFRASTUCTURE HAS TO KEPT SECURE[INFRASTRUCTURE SUCH AS ROADS,AIRPORTS,BUILDINGS.INCLUDING WATER.THE INTERNET AND ELECTRICITY NEED TIGHT SECURITY.
By Jose A R•
Aug 26, 2020
Extremelly organized and informational. It's so enlightening and helpful to receive this information form a source as important as Richard White. Thanks to Coursera we have world class teachers available!
By Aida B•
Oct 17, 2017
By Bruce B•
Jun 13, 2021
This is Great Course! I learned a lot about the history of Homeland Security and how DHS is working 24/7 to protect our Critical Infrastructure from cyber attacks.
By Ayush L•
Mar 2, 2020
Thsi course is very detailed and easy to understand. The professor for the course had a proper command over the language and the delivery timing is perfect.
By KALINDA B•
Nov 20, 2019
This course really makes you think about what you really need to know to start learning about homeland security and how cybersecurity is interrelated to it.
By Ross B•
Oct 9, 2018
This was a great course. I learned a ton and now have access to some great materials I didn't previously know about ahead of a job I am taking with DHS.
By Florian F•
Mar 17, 2018
This course provides a well structured overview of Homeland Security, Critical Infrastructure and how Cyber Security ties into these topics.
By Alejandro M R•
Aug 9, 2017
Es un excelente curso que me apoya bastante para mi trabajo diario y para la planeación estratégica de la Dependencia para la cual trabajo
By Kevin R C•
Jun 29, 2019
As a law enforcement officer this course truly broadens my horizon and skillset and I recommend it to anyone who serves on the border.
By Jacob G K•
Apr 1, 2020
Study materials are very focused an in line with the objectives. Course instructor is very enthusiastic with lots of energy.
By Jorge C•
Dec 9, 2017
presenta en un lenguaje sencillo, los principios y conceptos necesarios para entender nuestro rol en la seguridad nacional
By Mary M•
Dec 13, 2020
It was very helpful when Professor White goes back through all the main points of lecture after the end of each lesson.
By Derrick G•
Feb 11, 2021
I possess a degree in counter terrorism and this course had a lot of good review. I learned a few new things as well.
By Alan M D•
Mar 18, 2021
Loved this course, it was very enlightening for me, and used some really great examples from the intelligence world.
By Stephen H•
Sep 21, 2018
Dept of Homeland Security. What it does, why it does it the past and the future.
Great overview of DHS mission.
By Bill A•
Mar 25, 2020
Information provided is very informative and the Instructor, Dr. White is very knowledgeable and friendly.
By Ana P•
Sep 15, 2018
Is very interesting, and very informative. Thank you so much to my instructors for instructing Ana Pelayo.
By Elom•
May 1, 2019
Excellent course! I learned a great deal about the background for the modern need for cyber security.