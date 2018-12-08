AS
Dec 25, 2020
Teacher teach a lot of tricks to do the test in each part and have real test form real exam during the course. very helpful and help me to review everything I had learned and what I need to review.
AW
Mar 1, 2019
This was a comprehensive review of vocabulary, grammar rules, and typical phrases. Very useful at an intermediate level.
By Zaccaria H A A A•
Dec 8, 2018
This is the best course I have ever seen in my life. I have tried many online courses to learn Chinese, all are very far from getting even 5 percent of this course's well organized design and method. I confidently can say that Peking University is the best and will be always the best. I can not thank you enough for granting me this opportunity for obtaining the certificate of HSK3 in both parts, I cant wait to apply for the HSK4 and 5. once again, thank you to the staff, to the teachers, and to Peking University. This window of hope you opened for those interested to learn Chinese and see financial obstacles is hindering them, will be always highly appreciated.
All the best!
sincerely, Zaccaria
By Catherine v D•
Mar 7, 2018
Going from HSK2 to HSK3 is quite a jump.However, studying at a class level that all of a sudden is way tougher stretches the brain and one’s abilities beyond what we thought possible at the onset.Because it was tougher, I organized my studying better. I am starting to really enjoy reading texts in Chinese, and writing and or typing in Chinese characters feels completely doable now. Thank you for a great !journey together! I look forward to more studying with our superb team of teachers!谢谢！
By Lauren J•
Jun 17, 2019
在上这个课的时候，为了汉语水平考试第三课我可以练习。这个可用很多真正hsk3考试题，所以我现在认为我做了好的复习！谢谢聪明的老师！
By James K R•
Aug 21, 2017
This section of the HSK Test Prep Certification Course enabled me to see the weaknesses and strengths of my Chinese reading, writing and listening comprehension skills. this is exactly what I need to know in order to continue to improve and advance in proficiency.
Thank you for this excellent opportunity to learn and acquire major advances in Mandarin Chinese. I will continue to prep for the HSK exams based on the techniques you have presented.
By Kjell E N•
May 15, 2020
Listening to these charming instructors is good practice. I would do it again for review. Keep up the good work!
By Lesley A V•
Apr 22, 2017
Brilliant course :-) I found it a lot tougher than the previous courses but still interesting and fun.
By Asir A•
Apr 21, 2017
I really liked the course. Even though I passed, I know there is so much more to learn before i can pass the real test. In this course, I had the option to pause and play the recordings and take breaks and resume the tests which I am sure wont be available in the real test. I still feel there is a lot of vocabulary need to master. And since I don't know many Chinese people where I live, I need a lot more listening and speaking practice than I have access to.
I loved the course since it allowed me to learn so much new vocabulary and grammar in such a short time.
Thank you very much to all my instructors. You were lihai.
By Ana I C•
May 11, 2020
This part of HSK 3 will really test your reading and understanding ability based on the vocabulary and other topics you learned from the previous lessons. This portion will require you to analyze and comprehend better by listening and reading more complex sentences and instances.
By Angel W•
Mar 2, 2019
This was a comprehensive review of vocabulary, grammar rules, and typical phrases. Very useful at an intermediate level.
By robert m•
Aug 6, 2020
Very good prep for HSK3, excellent work. Thank you so much Peking! 谢谢! 我很感激!
By Maria P M G•
Feb 25, 2018
Amazing course to identify key words, you will find out how much important is to read or listen carefully the questions and answers, and discover how much help to know what is the main question, it gives you the key to find the right answer. Thank you so much to the efforts of the teachers. A very valuable course! 加油加油
By h c•
Mar 21, 2021
This is an excellent course. The materials provided are clear and instructive. Very good professors.
Students must be prepared to learn (write) the mandarin scripts provided so as to pick up the new words which helps with the reading and word recognition.
By Iryna W•
Apr 11, 2021
I found this course incredibly interesting and useful. The themes and grammar points were well explained, so I've improved my Chinese quite a lot. I've worked really hard and completed both parts of HSK 3. I really enjoyed taking this course!
By Apichaya S•
Dec 26, 2020
Teacher teach a lot of tricks to do the test in each part and have real test form real exam during the course. very helpful and help me to review everything I had learned and what I need to review.
By Alba d J K A•
Jul 13, 2019
Great course, I am very happy to have reviewed Chinese through these courses, congratulations to the teachers for their great job.
By David M L H•
Jun 30, 2020
Reflective of the actual HSK Level 3 exams. This course does well in preparing students for that exam.
By shamim k•
Apr 18, 2021
I have learned from this course speaking, listening, and writing. Love you Coursera
By nazim h•
Oct 9, 2020
its u so was really amazing experience to learn Chinese online . Thank you so much
By Joao F•
May 15, 2018
Love it, the teacher is really good :D and the practice test was very useful !
By Dennisio d t•
Aug 30, 2019
Pretty good, it feels harder than Part 1. It is getting challenging.
By Tim S•
Sep 5, 2018
Mainly review for the HSK test with a lot of grammar and practice.
By tien T•
Jul 12, 2020
this course is great for me, help me prepare well for HSK3 exam.
By Daniel W•
Mar 10, 2018
Very good class, enjoyed it very much. Thank you, I learned alot
By Wallis•
Sep 3, 2017
Very helpful exercises and strategies to prepare for HSK3 exam!
By Angelina L•
Sep 1, 2021
this course really helps me improve my chinese language