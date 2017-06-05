大家好！Hi, everyone, welcome to join our Chinese for HSK Level 3 course. This is CHEN Li and LU Yun, and we are very happy to meet you here!
Chinese for HSK 3 is a 10-week course. It consists of two parts: Part I, which is a 6-week program, covers vocabulary and grammar delivered mainly through dialogues and passages; Part II takes 4 weeks to complete and the foci are exercises and testing strategies. The HSK (Level 3) test is made up of listening comprehension, reading comprehension and writing sections and contains a total of 80 items.The test will last for 90 minutes in total (including 5 minutes in which the test takers fill in personal information). In this course, You will learn: Know about the HSK Level 3 Test Know about each type of questions and be familiar with test requirements. Review the words you have learnt in HSK 1 ,HSK 2 and HSK 3 Part I courses. A lot of Practices from Sample Test and Official Examination Paper of HSK Level 3. Help to improve your Chinese aural comprehension abilities and test skills. Quizzes for each lesson and HSK test papers. It does not matter if you complete HSK Level 1-2 or not, as long as you have obtained basic Chinese language competency. Hope you enjoy our courses CHEN Li, LU Yun and Chinese for HSK Level 3 team.