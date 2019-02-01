About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Learn Chinese: HSK Test Preparation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

96%(5,591 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1 Talk about your daily life 1

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2 Talk about your daily life 2

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 Help and ask for help

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 Invitation and Reply

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz

About the Learn Chinese: HSK Test Preparation Specialization

Learn Chinese: HSK Test Preparation

