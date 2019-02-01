Welcome to HSK level 2 course!
This course is called “Chinese for HSK Level 2”, which is also the second step towards HSK Level 6. At the end of the 6 weeks, you will be able to express your views towards some simple and common daily life topics. In this course, we have 24 lecture videos and in class exercises 44 short videos in complement to the context of learning material Over 150 new vocabularies, 62 new grammar points as well as relevant pictures and examples Downloadable practice charts for over 100 basic Chinese Characters Weekly online quiz and final simulation exam questions This course covers the entire content that stated in the HSK Level Two Outline. It does not matter if you complete HSK Level 1 or not, as long as you have obtained basic Chinese language competency, I would like to welcome you to join the journey of learning Chinese with us. I believe you will continue enjoying the happiness that Chinese brings to you.