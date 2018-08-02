TM
May 22, 2021
It's a great comprehensive course, a prefect option for those who want to study online. I do feel that my Chinese has improved, I'll definitely take the HSK 3 course. Thanks a lot for this experience!
HT
Jul 11, 2021
The review section is really innovative than the previous one. Though there are some grammars need to be taught more carefully as I still had to search Google to understand more about some grammars
By Dan R•
Aug 2, 2018
This course is not nearly as good as HSK1. The professor doesn't do much more than pointing and reading the PPT. There are very few explanations given or efforts made to explain the "what" and "why" of the new concepts shown. Additionally, there are no short progress quizzes given after each lesson to ensure learning before moving on to the next lesson. Next, the videos with the sample conversations/dialogue are poor quality. Often you cannot hear the students well since they are not talking into the microphone and they make no effort to slow down their speech or enunciate for the learners (even if just a little bit), so many times the videos of the dialogue were basically useless for me. Overall, not as well put together or as detailed as the HSK1 course. The only reason I was able to follow and pass the course was because I was doing my own independent study of the HSK2 materials.
By marissa•
Aug 13, 2019
I am really disappointed with this course. The teacher could explain something instead of only reading what is wrote on the screen. HSK1 was completely different and amazing. Don't know why they changed.
By Lukáš A•
Oct 15, 2017
After a very good first part of this series, this course is horrible. When I posted a complaint to the discussion forum, I got verbally attacked by a mentor. Sorry guys but this is not the way to go :)
By Kaushalya N•
Oct 11, 2017
Really disappointed. After setting a really high benchmark with HSK 1, HSK 2 Course is a huge let down. HSK 1 was a very well constructed course and I didn't have to resort to supplementary material at all. Here is the format of the courses: Videos are played - The dialogues are read by the instructor in chinese - The new chinese words are read out - The examples are read in chinese - The new words / key words are reviewed - The grammar example statements are read out in chinese - Dialogue videos played again. There are no explanations whatsoever. This feels more like a powerpoint presentation and less of teaching. The course may not be helpful to those who are serious about taking HSK 2 Examination.
By Manuel•
Jun 5, 2017
horrible
tried couple lessons: no explanations, zero enthusiasm, no study material.
you can find a lot better for lower price
By Oksana P•
Jul 13, 2018
I am so happy that I took this course. It really helped me a lot in learning Chinese. Before this course I used many softwares for learning Chinese but non of them were so useful ! 谢谢老师！！！
By Muhammad A Y•
Mar 23, 2018
i am very thankful to coursera give me this opportunity . i have three training Chinese language experience and special thanks for teacher. love coursera.
By Tiffany•
Nov 30, 2019
I got 100% in the listening part and 98% in the reading section of HSK 2 auditing this course and didn't use any other resources. Really good course.
By Daniel W•
Mar 4, 2018
explain the grammar a little bit more. not only mention that they exist. for instance: redublication of verbs, when shall I use it? what's the meaning of this?
didn't learn much from listening to the videos - it is just a list of vocabulary and grammar (without explanation). It's enough to pass HSK2-test I guess, but not enough to learn the language. Maybe take an example from the HSK1/HSK3 class, where things are much better explained.
moreover it seems like in this class not much effort has been put here, when comparing the material with the one from other classes. anyway, the tests were a good practice that's why I give 2/5
By Katrina Z•
Jul 31, 2018
The audio quality of the skits is really bad/bordering on useless! Instead of writing the words directly on the website, everything (vocab, etc) has to be downloaded as a PDF. HSK 2 is very grammar-heavy but the instructional videos lack explanations and the linguistic terms they use are confusing and not easy to understand. You have to download a PDF to see translations of the example sentences. Compared to the HSK 1 course, this course is pretty bad.
By diego g•
Mar 5, 2019
I hate way of giving the material, you can not listen each new word as in the previous course. I will not try HSK3
By Najet B•
Jun 11, 2018
This course did not prepare me for the HSK2 exam. It does not teach all the necessary vocabulary for the exam.
By Micaela C•
Sep 25, 2020
This course is very thorough and beneficial for anyone seeking to sit for the HSK 2 exam or anyone who would like to have a very good understanding of Chinese at this level.
By Asmat u k•
Dec 10, 2019
the course is beautifully organized by the Peking university in which one can learn in better way by using very short time of his /her busy routine . Indeed a helpful course
By Niels v d B•
Jan 15, 2017
This course features a very structured approach into learning the basics of Chinese. Due to the fact that videos are used (that are downloadable with tape scripts and subtitles) you get a clear understanding of how things are pronounced. The teachers featured in this course speak very clear and not to fast. Following the videos there are clear overviews of the new words and sentences you see in the video, this helped me understand things better. The tests that are used during this course are good and fit the material that the test is about.
The subjects that you discuss during this course are all very relevant and useful in case you ever need the basic communication (for example hobbies, weather, etc..)
Overall this course is very good and i would defiantly recommend it if you want to understand the basics of Chinese.
By Arushi N•
Aug 6, 2018
Every day I felt an improvement in my Chinese listening and reading skills! Much grateful to Teacher Liu and Peking University for putting together this great course. Teacher Liu's voice is so encouraging and sweet, I wish I could have had her as my teacher outside of this course also. I found the PDF of the video really helpful because it provided English translations for the sentences in the video. The role plays were not only informative, but good fun. Wish some of the actors/students had spoken louder and more slowly - but I am thankful to them for taking the time out to help us learners!
By Cuong H K•
Apr 17, 2019
Compare to HSK 1 course, this course is less effective for me. The video quality is worse than the video in HSK 1, the sounds are not clear to listen for the beginners. Also, the actresses spoke so fast that I can't follow. Other than that, everything is excellent. It contains significant amount of new words and grammar points which keeps me motivated.
By Barry O•
Apr 15, 2019
Very good course, it's quite a jump from the previous course but it's taught at an appropriate level and pace for HSK2. I'm happy with the course, it was partly a review for me as I'm not a complete beginner but I definitely learned some new things and I want to review the course again before moving on to HSK3, which will be more of a challenge for me.
By TARIQ A•
Jun 12, 2018
Hello!First thanks for teacher who teach Chinese language online, and coursera team to offer me this course free of coast.I am very happy and thanks coursera team to giving me a such a nice learning opportunity for Chinese language course.I already did my first level with high grade, I hope i will as same level 2. Thanks Team coursera and
By Andreu P•
Jul 13, 2020
I think overall the course was very helpful for learning chinese online on your own, allowing you to reach the HSK 2 level. I liked the listening part and the structure of the lessons. Maybe, I would have appreciated some more comments on the grammar, but I usually complemented this section online or looking at some books. 谢谢你！
By Baldo M•
Sep 26, 2019
This course is very complete, allows you to learn the four main topics of languages. I'm very happy of took these lessons, To achieve HSK2 you need to practice a lot and is not enough just to pass these test but the main content of HSK2 is included in these lessons.
谢谢北京大学和Coursera!
By Ernest C•
Dec 21, 2017
我最喜欢是HSK2 后面的review， 它使复习比较容易， 多谢刘老师。 Ernest Chan， 陈国荣 多伦多。
I especially like the review at the end of this HSK2 course. It makes the review easy. It is clear and concise. I follow and repeat after the teacher 30 to 40 times and I am confident that I learned the pronunciation.
By Fernanda F L•
Apr 28, 2019
It's been a great experience to study in one of the greatest universities in China.
I highly recommend the course to those who wanna prepare to take the HSK exam. It's also great to imagine that we can study at a university like this one without leaving our country!
By Domenic B•
Feb 5, 2017
The course covered the material that was on the HSK 2 final exam. I successfully completed the final examination on one try. So, the course fulfilled its part. It did get a bit more difficult in the final few weeks. Professor did a great job.
By Bakil G•
Apr 7, 2020
I really enjoyed learning from all teachers at these useful courses. It is a great experience that I will value for the rest of my life. Thanks to all teachers and staff who worked very hard to make this courses and other courses a success.