Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for beginners is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese in continuation of Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners. It uses lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build a fundamental capability of oral Chinese in real-life situations. At the end of the 5-lesson course, the learners will reach the following proficiency:
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Lesson 6 Qù túshūɡuǎn zěnme zǒu ？ 去图书馆怎么走？ How to get to the library? Part 1(Please complete Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners before you start this module)
Learning how to ask for directions and places; Learning how to talk to taxi drivers
Lesson 6 Qù túshūɡuǎn zěnme zǒu? 去图书馆怎么走？ How to get to the library? Part 2
Learning how to ask for directions and places; Learning how to talk to taxi drivers
Lesson 7 Nǐ de diànhuà hàomǎ shì duōshǎo? 你的电话号码是多少？What's your phone number? part 1
Learning how to ask for phone numbers; Learning how to talk about hobbies and leisure activities
Lesson 7 Nǐ de diànhuà hàomǎ shì duōshǎo? 你的电话号码是多少？What's your phone number? part 2
Learning how to ask for phone numbers; Learning how to talk about hobbies and leisure activities
Lesson 8 Nǐ zhǎo wǒ yǒu shénme shì? 你找我有什么事？ What's up? Part 1
Learning how to make phone calls; Learning how to make an appointment
Lesson 8 Nǐ zhǎo wǒ yǒu shénme shì? 你找我有什么事？ What's up? Part 2
Learning how to make phone calls; Learning how to make an appointment
Lesson 9 Wǒ de shǒujī ne? 我的手机呢？ Where is my cell phone? Part 1
Learning how to express the location of things and places
Lesson 9 Wǒ de shǒujī ne? 我的手机呢？ Where is my cell phone? Part 2
Learning how to express the location of things and places
Reviews
Fabulous course, really enjoyable and informative.
Lots of new vocabulary and grammar. I learned so much in this course. I can't wait for the next one.
This course does teach some valuable things and I would recommend it to anyone.
About the Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Come and learn the language which is spoken by more than 1 billion people and is getting more and more learners. This may enable you to know and do business with people from one of the world's biggest economies. This specialization may also help you to pass HSK (the only official proficiency test of Chinese language) level 1 or 2.
