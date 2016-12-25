About this Course

8,133 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,942 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Lesson 6 Qù túshūɡuǎn zěnme zǒu ？ 去图书馆怎么走？ How to get to the library? Part 1(Please complete Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners before you start this module)

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 6 Qù túshūɡuǎn zěnme zǒu? 去图书馆怎么走？ How to get to the library? Part 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Lesson 7 Nǐ de diànhuà hàomǎ shì duōshǎo? 你的电话号码是多少？What's your phone number? part 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 7 Nǐ de diànhuà hàomǎ shì duōshǎo? 你的电话号码是多少？What's your phone number? part 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Lesson 8 Nǐ zhǎo wǒ yǒu shénme shì? 你找我有什么事？ What's up? Part 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 8 Nǐ zhǎo wǒ yǒu shénme shì? 你找我有什么事？ What's up? Part 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Lesson 9 Wǒ de shǒujī ne? 我的手机呢？ Where is my cell phone? Part 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 9 Wǒ de shǒujī ne? 我的手机呢？ Where is my cell phone? Part 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANDARIN CHINESE 2: CHINESE FOR BEGINNERS

View all reviews

About the Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization

Learn Mandarin Chinese

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder