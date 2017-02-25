Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for beginners is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese in continuation of Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for beginners. It uses lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build a fundamental capability of oral Chinese in real-life situations. At the end of the 5-lesson course, the learners will reach the following proficiency:
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Lesson 11 Wǒ xiǎnɡ jiè jǐ běn Hànyǔ shū 我想借几本汉语书 I want to borrow some Chinese books Part 1
(Please start this module after completing Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for beginners or having corresponding proficiency level)Learning the expressions related to the library; Learning how to express capability and possibility
Lesson 11 Wǒ xiǎnɡ jiè jǐ běn Hànyǔ shū 我想借几本汉语书 I want to borrow some Chinese books Part 2
Learning the expressions related to the library; Learning how to express capability and possibility
Lesson 12 Wǒ xiǎnɡ huàn Rénmínbì 我想换人民币 I would like to exchange for RMB Part 1
Learning the expressions related to the bank; Learning how to express big numbers
Lesson 12 Wǒ xiǎnɡ huàn Rénmínbì 我想换人民币 I would like to exchange for RMB Part 2
Learning the expressions related to the bank; Learning how to express big numbers
Lesson 13 Qǐnɡ bǎ zhuōzi shōushi yíxiàr 请把桌子收拾一下儿 Please clear the table Part 1
Learning the expressions for housework; Learning the “bǎ” sentence
Lesson 13 Qǐnɡ bǎ zhuōzi shōushi yíxiàr 请把桌子收拾一下儿 Please clear the table Part 2
Learning the expressions for housework; Learning the “bǎ” sentence
Lesson 14 Wǒ xiǎnɡ qù lǚyóu 我想去旅游 I want to take a trip Part 1
Learning the expressions related to travel; Learning how to talk about travel plans
Lesson 14 Wǒ xiǎnɡ qù lǚyóu 我想去旅游 I want to take a trip Part 2
Learning the expressions for housework; Learning the “bǎ” sentence
The course is useful and easy to learn! Thank you all of the teachers! See you in next courses! ^^
The course was pretty well without problems, flaws bugs, so all went well and it achieved its stated aims in my opinion. I was beta-testing, so to say few or almost zero problems is high praise.
This course is highly informative for me and for others in my country
The course is interesting and well structured. The necessary time to complete each session is reasonable and the topics are relevant.
Come and learn the language which is spoken by more than 1 billion people and is getting more and more learners. This may enable you to know and do business with people from one of the world's biggest economies. This specialization may also help you to pass HSK (the only official proficiency test of Chinese language) level 1 or 2.
