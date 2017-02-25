About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Lesson 11 Wǒ xiǎnɡ jiè jǐ běn Hànyǔ shū 我想借几本汉语书 I want to borrow some Chinese books Part 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 11 Wǒ xiǎnɡ jiè jǐ běn Hànyǔ shū 我想借几本汉语书 I want to borrow some Chinese books Part 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Lesson 12 Wǒ xiǎnɡ huàn Rénmínbì 我想换人民币 I would like to exchange for RMB Part 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 12 Wǒ xiǎnɡ huàn Rénmínbì 我想换人民币 I would like to exchange for RMB Part 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Lesson 13 Qǐnɡ bǎ zhuōzi shōushi yíxiàr 请把桌子收拾一下儿 Please clear the table Part 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 13 Qǐnɡ bǎ zhuōzi shōushi yíxiàr 请把桌子收拾一下儿 Please clear the table Part 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Lesson 14 Wǒ xiǎnɡ qù lǚyóu 我想去旅游 I want to take a trip Part 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Lesson 14 Wǒ xiǎnɡ qù lǚyóu 我想去旅游 I want to take a trip Part 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

