Chevron Left
Back to Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for Beginners

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for Beginners by Shanghai Jiao Tong University

4.9
stars
313 ratings
34 reviews

About the Course

Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for beginners is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese in continuation of Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for beginners. It uses lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build a fundamental capability of oral Chinese in real-life situations. At the end of the 5-lesson course, the learners will reach the following proficiency: ♦ 500 words ♦ 60 language points ♦ handling 15 real-life situations. Completing "Learn Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for beginners" or having attended Chinese courses of any types for at least 30 hours is the prerequisite....

Top reviews

AA

Jun 18, 2020

It is really good course for learning a lot of vocabulary. I strongly recommend this course to people who have learned chinese for some time

LT

May 21, 2020

The course is useful and easy to learn! Thank you all of the teachers! See you in next courses! ^^

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 34 Reviews for Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for Beginners

By Stephen P

Jan 27, 2019

Great pace and the materials all link in a supportive way that helps me build my confidence

By Nataliia I

Sep 14, 2017

The course is balanced ( I mean a bit grammar, a bit new words, a bit colloquial phrases), the proposed topics are important for travelers to China. I feel incredible emotions when I say and the people understand me!!! Thanks a lot for this interesting course. I never expected that in my age (59) I could learn this language. I am so proud of it! Thanks a lot to my instructors!

By Elise B

Feb 8, 2017

I am impressed by the generosity of the professor. I am learning many new words and the exercices and quizzes help a lot. Thank you.

By Patrick T

Nov 20, 2018

This is once more a really interesting course, Practical life in China... Thank you, team!

By Aziz A

Jun 19, 2020

It is really good course for learning a lot of vocabulary. I strongly recommend this course to people who have learned chinese for some time

By Lê T M T

May 22, 2020

The course is useful and easy to learn! Thank you all of the teachers! See you in next courses! ^^

By Leah G 古

Dec 20, 2020

I LOVE these courses! I have been learning SO much! I am planning to take all of them! Thank you!

By Valdivia R d S

Apr 10, 2021

The course was very interesting and allowed me to improve my knowledge of Chinese Mandarin.

By Aizaz U

Mar 26, 2019

The course was explained in a majestic way. I rated it with five stars as well.

By Brandi W

Jun 21, 2017

I am well on my way to an intermediate proficiency because of this course!

By Waqas A K

Oct 16, 2018

This course is highly informative for me and for others in my country

By Ning T

Mar 29, 2021

I love China and the Chinese. Thank you very much!

By veronica k

Feb 5, 2018

this course has really helped me a lot. 谢谢你。

By Julia F

Aug 23, 2017

Very informative course, I would recommend!

By Zaki B T Z T

Oct 22, 2021

I recommend this course. Thank you

By Md. I M

Jun 5, 2020

Splendid & crush course.

By Winston A W

Oct 28, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Kamatham S P K R

Apr 30, 2020

Good platform It Is..

By David M G

Jul 30, 2019

Execellent course!!

By mohammad n

May 27, 2017

It was very helpful

By Mukund S

Jul 4, 2020

Really good course

By ANGULURI K S

Jun 18, 2020

good and useful

By SuRya K

May 4, 2020

Good 👍course

By Joela P

Dec 11, 2020

Well done!

By Kulshira A

May 5, 2021

Супер 👏

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder