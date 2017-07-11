About this Course

English

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Lesson 1 Nǐ hǎo 你好 Hello! Part 1

Lesson 1 Nǐ hǎo 你好 Hello! Part 2

Week 2

Lesson 2 Xiànzài jǐ diǎn ？ 现在几点？ What's the time? Part 1

Lesson 2 Xiànzài jǐ diǎn ？ 现在几点？ What's the time? Part 2

Week 3

Lesson 3：Nǐ mǎi shénme? 你买什么？ What do you want to buy? Part 1

Lesson 3：Nǐ mǎi shénme? 你买什么？ What do you want to buy? Part 2

Week 4

Lesson 4 Nǐ jiā yǒu jǐ kǒu rén ？ 你家有几口人? How many people are there in your family? Part 1

Lesson 4 Nǐ jiā yǒu jǐ kǒu rén ？ 你家有几口人? How many people are there in your family? Part 2

About the Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization

Learn Mandarin Chinese

