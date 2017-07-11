Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese. It uses lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build a fundamental capability of oral Chinese in real-life situations. At the end of the 5-week course, the learners will reach the following proficiency:
This course is part of the Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Lesson 1 Nǐ hǎo 你好 Hello! Part 1
Learning how to greet people; Learning how to introduce one's name and nationality
Lesson 1 Nǐ hǎo 你好 Hello! Part 2
Learning how to greet people; Learning how to introduce one's name and nationality
Lesson 2 Xiànzài jǐ diǎn ？ 现在几点？ What's the time? Part 1
Learning how to express numbers; Learning how to express time: the time, years, month and dates
Lesson 2 Xiànzài jǐ diǎn ？ 现在几点？ What's the time? Part 2
Learning how to express numbers; Learning how to express time: the time, years, month and dates
Lesson 3：Nǐ mǎi shénme? 你买什么？ What do you want to buy? Part 1
Learning how to talk about money; Learning the expressions used in shopping
Lesson 3：Nǐ mǎi shénme? 你买什么？ What do you want to buy? Part 2
Learning how to talk about money; Learning the expressions used in shopping
Lesson 4 Nǐ jiā yǒu jǐ kǒu rén ？ 你家有几口人? How many people are there in your family? Part 1
Learning how to talk about family, occupations and age.
Lesson 4 Nǐ jiā yǒu jǐ kǒu rén ？ 你家有几口人? How many people are there in your family? Part 2
Learning how to talk about family, occupations and age.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.96%
- 4 stars13.32%
- 3 stars1.62%
- 2 stars0.23%
- 1 star0.85%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANDARIN CHINESE 1: CHINESE FOR BEGINNERS
An interesting course for curious people, an opportunity for language learners. This course has customizable levels of difficulty that can be openly explored by the learners.
The materials are quite clear but on the last week's peer review, I couldn't automatically find the peers tasks to be reviewed, I had to look for their tasks' links on the discussion section
This course gives you the option to learn the characters or to simply learn the pinyin. The dialogue videos and scripts are very helpful.
I had a few technical problems . But in the end it seemed to work out fine once there was finally a peer for me to grade. This course will prepare you for a short trip as a tourist in China.
About the Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Come and learn the language which is spoken by more than 1 billion people and is getting more and more learners. This may enable you to know and do business with people from one of the world's biggest economies. This specialization may also help you to pass HSK (the only official proficiency test of Chinese language) level 1 or 2.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.