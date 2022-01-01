No prior experience required.
Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Learn Mandarin Chinese. Learning Chinese in real-life situations with ease and fun.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese. It uses video lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build fundamental capability of oral Chinese in real-life situation. At the end of the 15-week specialization, the learners will reach the following proficiency: 1000 words, 75 language points, and handling 30 real-life situations.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for Beginners
Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese. It uses lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build a fundamental capability of oral Chinese in real-life situations. At the end of the 5-week course, the learners will reach the following proficiency:
Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for Beginners
Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for beginners is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese in continuation of Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners. It uses lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build a fundamental capability of oral Chinese in real-life situations. At the end of the 5-lesson course, the learners will reach the following proficiency:
Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for Beginners
Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for beginners is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese in continuation of Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for beginners. It uses lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build a fundamental capability of oral Chinese in real-life situations. At the end of the 5-lesson course, the learners will reach the following proficiency:
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Capstone Project
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Capstone Project is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese in continuation of Mandarin Chinese 3:
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
