Wang Jun is currently the vice director of Institute of Chinese Language at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. In addition, he is an associate professor of linguistics at the School of Humanities, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and a member of China Association for Comparative Studies of English and Chinese (CACSEC). He has also taught at Confucius Academy co-founded by Global Education Group (Malaysia) and SJTU at Kuala Lumpur. He received a Bachelor of Arts and a doctorate from East China Normal University. His research interests mainly concern second language acquisition and the teaching of Chinese as a second language. He has published more than 10 academic papers in leading academic journals in China and directed and completed a National Social Sciences Fund Project.