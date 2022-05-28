"Mandarin Chinese: Capstone Project for Intermediate Learners" is the fourth and final course of the MOOC specialization "Learn Intermediate Mandarin Chinese" created by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
REVIEW OF COURSE 1
Extensive practice for course 1
Review of Course 2
Extensive practice for course 2
Review of Course 3
EXTENSIVE PRACTICE FOR COURSE 3
EXTENSIVE PRACTICE FOR COURSE 1 TO 3
About the Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
If you have fundamental proficiency in Mandarin Chinese, join us now to practice and improve your skill of the language spoken by more than 1 billion people. This may enable you to know and do business with people from one of the world's biggest economies. This specialization may also help you to pass HSK 3 test.
