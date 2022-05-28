About this Course

1,546 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

REVIEW OF COURSE 1

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Extensive practice for course 1

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Review of Course 2

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min)
1 hour to complete

Extensive practice for course 2

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Review of Course 3

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min)
1 hour to complete

EXTENSIVE PRACTICE FOR COURSE 3

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

EXTENSIVE PRACTICE FOR COURSE 1 TO 3

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization

Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder