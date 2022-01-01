- HSK3
- Business
- foreign language
- Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK)
- Mandarin Chinese
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
Learn Intermediate Chinese. Learn and practice Mandarin Chinese in real-life situations with ease and fun.
What you will learn
Reaching a vocabulary size of 2500 words
Understanding 150 language points
Handling 60 real-life situations
Being able to pass HSK 3
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This is an intermediate course of Mandarin Chinese. It uses video lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build intermediate capability of oral Chinese in real-life situation. By completing this specialization, the learners will reach the following proficiency: 2500 words, 150 language points, handling 60 real-life situations and being able to pass HSK 3.
Having a proficiency level of or equal to HSK 2, or a vocabulary size of 300 words, or having about 50 hours total previous class time.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Mandarin Chinese for Intermediate Learners: Part 1
"Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for Intermediate Learners" is the first course of the MOOC specialization "Learn Intermediate Mandarin Chinese" created by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Mandarin Chinese for Intermediate Learners: Part 2
"Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for Intermediate Learners" is the second course of the MOOC specialization "Learn Intermediate Mandarin Chinese" created by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Mandarin Chinese for Intermediate Learners: Part 3
"Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for Intermediate Learners" is the third course of the MOOC specialization "Learn Intermediate Mandarin Chinese" created by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Mandarin Chinese for Intermediate Learners: Capstone Project
"Mandarin Chinese: Capstone Project for Intermediate Learners" is the fourth and final course of the MOOC specialization "Learn Intermediate Mandarin Chinese" created by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Offered by
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
