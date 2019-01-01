Doctor degree of Literature Focused on Applied Linguistics 2005, 9 – 2008, 6 Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai 6/2008 – Now Responsibilities: • Teaching foreign language students Chinese, including intensive reading, speaking and listening • Teaching undergraduate Contemporary Chinese, Chinese Literature and Culture • Researching on the differences of the word lists between Chinese Business teaching materials and US Business teaching materials • Building the corpus of Chinese Business textbook