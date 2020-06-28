About this Course

2,992 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

LESSON 6 网上购物 SHOPPING ONLINE PART 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

LESSON 6 网上购物 SHOPPING ONLINE PART 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

LESSON 7 那套房子怎么样？How is that apartment? PART 1

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

LESSON 7 那套房子怎么样? HOW IS THAT APARTMENT? PART 2

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

LESSON 8 他们剪得好吗？CAN THEY CUT IT WELL? PART 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

LESSON 8 他们剪得好吗？CAN THEY CUT IT WELL? PART 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

LESSON 9 你的才能会被我们欣赏 YOUR TALENT WILL BE APPRECIATED BY US PART 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

LESSON 9 你的才能会被我们欣赏 YOUR TALENT WILL BE APPRECIATED BY US PART 2

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANDARIN CHINESE FOR INTERMEDIATE LEARNERS: PART 2

View all reviews

About the Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization

Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder