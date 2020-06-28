"Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for Intermediate Learners" is the second course of the MOOC specialization "Learn Intermediate Mandarin Chinese" created by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
LESSON 6 网上购物 SHOPPING ONLINE PART 1
Learning expressions related to online shopping
LESSON 6 网上购物 SHOPPING ONLINE PART 2
Learning expressions related to online shopping
LESSON 7 那套房子怎么样？How is that apartment? PART 1
Learning related to house renting; Learning how to talk about home furnishings
LESSON 7 那套房子怎么样? HOW IS THAT APARTMENT? PART 2
Learning related to house renting; Learning how to talk about home furnishings
LESSON 8 他们剪得好吗？CAN THEY CUT IT WELL? PART 1
Learning expressions related to hairdressing; Learning expressions related to fitness and cosmetics
LESSON 8 他们剪得好吗？CAN THEY CUT IT WELL? PART 2
Learning expressions related to hairdressing; Learning expressions related to fitness and cosmetics
LESSON 9 你的才能会被我们欣赏 YOUR TALENT WILL BE APPRECIATED BY US PART 1
Learning how to talk about jobs; Learning expressions related to job hunting
LESSON 9 你的才能会被我们欣赏 YOUR TALENT WILL BE APPRECIATED BY US PART 2
Learning how to talk about jobs; Learning expressions related to job hunting
Reviews
- 5 stars64%
- 4 stars8%
- 3 stars12%
- 2 stars12%
- 1 star4%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANDARIN CHINESE FOR INTERMEDIATE LEARNERS: PART 2
Enjoyable lessons. It appears to be higher than HSK Level 3.
About the Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
If you have fundamental proficiency in Mandarin Chinese, join us now to practice and improve your skill of the language spoken by more than 1 billion people. This may enable you to know and do business with people from one of the world's biggest economies. This specialization may also help you to pass HSK 3 test.
