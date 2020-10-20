"Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for Intermediate Learners" is the third course of the MOOC specialization "Learn Intermediate Mandarin Chinese" created by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
LESSON 11 请下来拿快递 PLEASE COME DOWN AND PICK UP YOUR PARCEL PART 1
Learning expressions related to using delivery service; Learning how to indicate direction of actions (1)
LESSON 11 请下来拿快递 PLEASE COME DOWN AND PICK UP YOUR PARCEL PART 2
Learning expressions related to using delivery service; Learning how to indicate direction of actions (1)
LESSON 12 我买回来一些粽子 I BOUGHT SOME TRADITIONAL CHINESE RICE PUDDING PART 1
Learning expressions related to traditional festivals; Learning how to indicate direction of actions (2)
LESSON 12 我买回来一些粽子 I BOUGHT SOME TRADITIONAL CHINESE RICE PUDDING PART 2
Learning expressions related to traditional festivals; Learning how to indicate direction of actions (2)
LESSON 13 想不出来她长什么样 I CANNOT IMAGINE WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE PART 1
Learning how to talk about love and romantic relationships; Learning extensive use of directional expressions
LESSON 13 想不出来她长什么样 I CANNOT IMAGINE WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE PART 2
Learning how to talk about love and romantic relationships; Learning extensive use of directional expressions
LESSON 14 我也希望举办一场中式婚礼 I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE A CHINESE WEDDING, TOO PART 1
Learning how to talk about wedding and marriage customs
LESSON 14 我也希望举办一场中式婚礼 I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE A CHINESE WEDDING, TOO PART 2
Learning how to talk about wedding and marriage customs
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANDARIN CHINESE FOR INTERMEDIATE LEARNERS: PART 3
This course is very tough for me. Fortunately, I got the certificate, I'm so happy. Thx
About the Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
If you have fundamental proficiency in Mandarin Chinese, join us now to practice and improve your skill of the language spoken by more than 1 billion people. This may enable you to know and do business with people from one of the world's biggest economies. This specialization may also help you to pass HSK 3 test.
