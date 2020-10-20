About this Course

2,279 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

LESSON 11 请下来拿快递 PLEASE COME DOWN AND PICK UP YOUR PARCEL PART 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

LESSON 11 请下来拿快递 PLEASE COME DOWN AND PICK UP YOUR PARCEL PART 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

LESSON 12 我买回来一些粽子 I BOUGHT SOME TRADITIONAL CHINESE RICE PUDDING PART 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

LESSON 12 我买回来一些粽子 I BOUGHT SOME TRADITIONAL CHINESE RICE PUDDING PART 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

LESSON 13 想不出来她长什么样 I CANNOT IMAGINE WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE PART 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

LESSON 13 想不出来她长什么样 I CANNOT IMAGINE WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE PART 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

LESSON 14 我也希望举办一场中式婚礼 I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE A CHINESE WEDDING, TOO PART 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

LESSON 14 我也希望举办一场中式婚礼 I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE A CHINESE WEDDING, TOO PART 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANDARIN CHINESE FOR INTERMEDIATE LEARNERS: PART 3

View all reviews

About the Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization

Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder