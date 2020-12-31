By Looi K Y•
Dec 31, 2020
This course has provided me with so much insight not only in Chinese language itself but also in the cultures of the Chinese. Thank you very much, SJTU and Coursera! It's been a positive learning experience 🤓 If there's one suggestion to give, it'd be to incorporate the Instructor's feedback on the Peer-Graded assignment as well as the discussion activity of each section. I've participated in every Discussion activity at the end of each section and I'd appreciate it if the instructors can give some feedback on whether my usage of Chinese language is correct and state the room of improvement. 🤓 That way, I can maximise my learning.
By Abhinav S•
Oct 21, 2020
Many peers/learners have just either used a fake audio clip or downloaded/uploaded others work as their own. Come on people, have some academic integrity and ethics. Apart from that, it's an excellent course. You get what you put into, and you will learn a lot.
By GHEE K T•
Oct 21, 2020
This course is very tough for me. Fortunately, I got the certificate, I'm so happy. Thx
By Angeles•
Dec 12, 2018
Wonderful course!
By Dennisio d t•
Nov 19, 2019
Enjoyed this course, but it could be improved. I did not like that there was music in the background of the lecture videos. This makes it just harder to understand the voices. Furthermore, there are quite some errors in the translations and material. The grammar points material has quite some deficits. The explanations are just not understandable.
Besides this, I liked it and had a great time. It feels better than the classical HSK route. It has a fresher and more modern feel to it.
Many thanks for this class.
By John A G C•
Nov 13, 2020
Submission and review portion needs check. There seems to be technical issue. Can't find anyone to review.