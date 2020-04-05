"Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for Intermediate Learners" is the first course of the MOOC specialization "Learn Intermediate Mandarin Chinese" created by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
This course is part of the Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
Having a proficiency level of or equal to HSK 2, or a vocabulary size of 300 words, or having about 50 hours total previous class time.
- Mandarin Chinese
- foreign language
- HSK3
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
LESSON 1 你也喜欢跑步吗? Do you also like running? PART 1
Learning how to express hobbies; Learning expressions related to sports
LESSON 1 你也喜欢跑步吗？Do you also like running? PART 2
Learning how to express hobbies; Learning expressions related to sports
LESSON 2 你学得怎么样？How well do you learn? PART 1
Learning the expressions related to education; Learning how talk about home furnishings
LESSON 2 你学得怎么样？How well do you learn? PART 2
Learning the expressions related to education; Learning how talk about home furnishings
LESSON 3 肉夹馍比汉堡包好吃 Roujiamo tastes better than hamburgers PART 1
Learning how to talk about different life styles; Learning how to compare things
LESSON 3 肉夹馍比汉堡包好吃 Roujiamo Tastes Better Than Hamburgers PART 2
Learning how to talk about different life styles; Learning how to compare things
LESSON 4 你是跟谁一起去的？Who did you go with?
Learning expressions used in cases of emergency; Learning how to emphasize location, time or manner of an event
LESSON 4 你是跟谁一起去的？Who did you go with? PART 2
Learning expressions used in cases of emergency; Learning how to emphasize location, time or manner of an event
- 5 stars81%
- 4 stars14%
- 3 stars3%
- 2 stars1%
- 1 star1%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANDARIN CHINESE FOR INTERMEDIATE LEARNERS: PART 1
i really like it, i learn a lot with SJTU ! thank you coursera !
The quizzes are not coded well, but have to just guess. Other than that, the videos are very clear and easy to understand.
Submission portion has technical issue. It's hard to do peer reviews. It keeps on flashing no submission when I think there are. Have it checked please.
Very good course for learning chinese, very informative and insightful.
About the Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
If you have fundamental proficiency in Mandarin Chinese, join us now to practice and improve your skill of the language spoken by more than 1 billion people. This may enable you to know and do business with people from one of the world's biggest economies. This specialization may also help you to pass HSK 3 test.
