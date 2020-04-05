About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese: Intermediate Specialization
Intermediate Level

Having a proficiency level of or equal to HSK 2, or a vocabulary size of 300 words, or having about 50 hours total previous class time.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Mandarin Chinese
  • foreign language
  • HSK3
Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

LESSON 1 你也喜欢跑步吗? Do you also like running? PART 1

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

LESSON 1 你也喜欢跑步吗？Do you also like running? PART 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

LESSON 2 你学得怎么样？How well do you learn? PART 1

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

LESSON 2 你学得怎么样？How well do you learn? PART 2

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

LESSON 3 肉夹馍比汉堡包好吃 Roujiamo tastes better than hamburgers PART 1

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

LESSON 3 肉夹馍比汉堡包好吃 Roujiamo Tastes Better Than Hamburgers PART 2

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

LESSON 4 你是跟谁一起去的？Who did you go with?

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

LESSON 4 你是跟谁一起去的？Who did you go with? PART 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

