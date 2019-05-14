MA
Nov 14, 2021
The dialogues provided along with the written material is helpful. I'm learning new vocabulary as well as sentence patterns. The explanations are very clear and presented in a way that makes sense.
PB
Jan 17, 2021
I get a lot of lessons and can hone my skills more. Thank you very much Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Coursera!
By Kelly P•
May 14, 2019
This course was very helpful in continuing my Chinese studies. I loved the real life application of the lessons. The one thing I don't like is the peer review in order to pass the class. After doing this, it became clear to me that many people are on different levels in regards to their Chinese ability. I'm not sure a peer review is the best way to grade if someone did well in the class or not. Someone who has a very limited ability would find it difficult to properly grade someone with a much higher proficiency. It's very possible that people receive low scores due to others' lack of vocabulary, proper pronunciation, or grammar. While I think a peer review is okay, since I'm paying to complete the course, the least a professor could do is take the time to review my final submission and give me real feedback on what areas I need to improve in and what areas I'm strong in. That way I can know for sure that I'm receiving the grade I earned rather than a grade based off of another student's ability to understand.
By lalita•
Oct 30, 2018
Awesome！！！ I got drastically improved with my Mandarin! I like the clear pronunciation and enjoy the plot which plays an vital role in helping me to memorise the dialogue and practice new words and patterns.
By Looi K Y•
Dec 16, 2020
I've really enjoyed the course materials as they have helped me to improve in terms of recognising the Chinese characters. Chinese language (汉语）isn't my mother's tongue, hence, I always rely on the pinyin when reading. But throughout this course, I've learnt to read the Chinese characters and improve my pronunciation. Thank you very much! I would also appreciate it if the professors can provide personal feedback for the assignment on top of the peer review so that I can know specifically where my room of improvement lies.
By robert•
Mar 5, 2019
The teacher is very pretty and has a sweet voice, so I look forward to returning to class. The guys speak with perfect enunciation. Firstly, the content is very practical and with realistic conversations. The combination of video, audio, text, and subtitles helps for comprehension. Just the right amount of repetition. And, thank you for some of the cultural interludes.
By Miranda L A•
Nov 15, 2021
By Patricia B•
Jan 18, 2021
By Karen I•
Sep 9, 2018
This 8s an excellent course in common places and events.
It is quite different interesting
By Hind•
Oct 24, 2020
Very good course for learning chinese, very informative and insightful.
By Inès B S•
Apr 25, 2020
i really like it, i learn a lot with SJTU ! thank you coursera !
By MUHAMMAD N A B M N A•
Jun 1, 2020
I love the Quiz, Exercise and Notes. It was really helpful
By Yulia M•
Jan 31, 2021
The course was really helpful for my Chinese language.
By Stephan R•
Nov 19, 2018
Dear Instructors and Coursera team,
after finishing the Beginner`s Course in Hello Chinese, I was excited to receive an E-mail announcing the Intermediate part course. The structure fits my learning needs, so I am totally content.
One star is missing in my rating. I do miss some more grammar practices, which are not dependent on the current lesson. To me, it would be very helpful to do more excercises, where I have to tranfer the new skills to unknown sentences. However, you cannot match the interests of all learners, so I consider it not as a major issue.
The parts in which Anna explains new grammar could be a little longer to help the knowledge to settle "deeper in the brain".
Overall great job with just minor flaws in my view! Thanks for offering the course!
Stephan
By Luca•
Sep 15, 2020
The course has a good amount of material and introduces a lot of new words up to HSK5, but I also found HSK6 words... while the course, grammar-side, prepares up to HSK3. The grammar points explanation is acceptable but could be better with more examples. I can't really understand the peer review at the end... it would be much better to have (in addiction) a "professional" evaluation from the course instructors. After all the certification is not free of charge and a native chinese instructor would need just a couple minutes to evaluate such a short talk.
Overall a nice experience, I'll try the orher courses in the specialization
4/5 stars
By Соколова А Р•
Jun 21, 2020
Hi, everyone. In case you watch this review, hope you already have a good vocabulary level) Let me tell a bit about this course: 1. In general idea is very cool. We watch video and discuss grammer+vocabulary. Everythis is in action, so you can remember everything quite easy.
2. I would like to have more grammar practice, test in not enough.
Thanks a lot!
By whisper•
Nov 23, 2018
Very good, can help me learn many Chinese characters.
By Amanda•
Nov 22, 2018
It's very helpful,l can learn a lot from it!
By Minh K Đ•
Jan 9, 2022
真的所这个课程有很多意思。我可能一边学习一边做我的工作。谢谢上海交通大学是帮助我的。
By Ebenezer E•
Dec 31, 2020
The approach of teaching is very effective
By Natcharee C•
Nov 29, 2020
I'm very very very like it It's so goodddd
By 小猫丢丢•
Nov 23, 2018
视频里的老师讲解得很好，里面的同学也都很好看，学到的汉语知识都很实用！
By xiao•
Nov 23, 2018
It can improve my Chinese, useful
By 毛云•
Nov 22, 2018
视频制作精良，讲解清晰明了，非常有助于我学中文，非常喜欢！
By ybzhangye•
Nov 20, 2018
课程设置贴近生活，结构完整，老师们讲解清楚。很有收获！！
By Sbria•
Nov 23, 2018
Very good, I like this
By Winston A W•
Dec 11, 2020
Excellent, thank you.