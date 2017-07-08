Learn Mandarin Chinese: Capstone Project is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese in continuation of Mandarin Chinese 3:
This course is part of the Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Review of Course 1
Review lesson 1-5
Extensive practice for course 1
Oral practice based on lesson 1 to lesson 5/HSK 1 sample test
Review of Course 2
Review lesson 6 - 10
Extensive practice for course 2
Oral practice based on lesson 1 to lesson 5/HSK 2 sample test
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEARN MANDARIN CHINESE: CAPSTONE PROJECT
Really enjoyed this course. Took me out of my comfort zone, but feel more confident in speaking Chinese.
It was really good to have a summary of what you have learned from lesson 1 2 3 then this lesson was a review. It's really good!
My only 'complaint' is that this seemed to just be a repeat of info we learned before, save for the access to the HSK - still awesome, still helpful.
Loved it. It had everything that I thought it will. Thank you!!!
About the Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Come and learn the language which is spoken by more than 1 billion people and is getting more and more learners. This may enable you to know and do business with people from one of the world's biggest economies. This specialization may also help you to pass HSK (the only official proficiency test of Chinese language) level 1 or 2.
