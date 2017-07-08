About this Course

4,026 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Review of Course 1

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Extensive practice for course 1

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Review of Course 2

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Extensive practice for course 2

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEARN MANDARIN CHINESE: CAPSTONE PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Learn Mandarin Chinese Specialization

Learn Mandarin Chinese

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder