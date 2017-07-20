JP
Feb 27, 2021
It was really good to have a summary of what you have learned from lesson 1 2 3 then this lesson was a review. It's really good!
KV
Mar 4, 2021
Really enjoyed this course. Took me out of my comfort zone, but feel more confident in speaking Chinese.
By Stephan R•
Jul 20, 2017
Does everything I had expected from a so-called Capstone Project.
Short reviews of the video lessons, that give you the chance to review and maybe re-take a lesson if the knowledge isn't good enough yet. Then sample HSK tests to prove your progress :-) ...
To me, a short review of grammar would have been nice, but I do recommend to take this course after finishing the first 3 Mandarin courses.
By Nicha A•
Apr 25, 2020
The test is too long
By Deleted A•
Jan 18, 2021
I had some prior knowledge - but I wasn't bored! These courses have allowed me to consolidate, systematize and expand my fragmentary knowledge, in very inspiring courses. Thank you!
I will promote them and intend to continue learning this way myself at this university!
By Deleted A•
Jun 17, 2021
I had prior knowledge to many of the concepts but the lessons were short and straight to the point which was good. I would have liked to have seen more writing prompts within each lesson or more listening assignments.
By Dayana N•
Dec 23, 2020
The best Chinese courses! I really raised my skills in reading and listening. By the way, I have rewritten every single word from videos. Its really helpful!
By Joela P•
Feb 27, 2021
By Maria L A•
Nov 8, 2020
Great course! It helps to start speaking the language with more confidence. I loved it. I learned a lot!!
By Kiara V•
Mar 5, 2021
By htu l•
Jan 4, 2021
I love the components of the lessons. Thank you. I would like to have more gramma explanation.
By Ginger E•
Mar 15, 2020
Loved it. It had everything that I thought it will. Thank you!!!
By Gina M V A•
May 27, 2020
Muy bueno, muy completo y muy buenas ayudas didácticas
By Kamatham S P K R•
Apr 30, 2020
Finally I learn New Things In This language
By Patrick T•
Dec 20, 2018
Great course... And I liked it so so much!
By SHAIK S•
Oct 1, 2020
excellent cource ever done
By rakesh d•
Jul 1, 2020
good to language chinese
By ANGULURI K S•
Jun 18, 2020
good and useful course
By Winston A W•
Nov 6, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Chandan K S•
Dec 18, 2020
hen hao course
By mohammad n•
Jul 12, 2017
VERY HELPFUL
By Mukund S•
Jul 4, 2020
Amazing
By Sasi K•
Mar 10, 2020
Good
By Ma S S N•
Aug 27, 2020
Nice to have a happy learning Chinese Language!
If you are trying to study the Chinese Language, I have a strong recommendation for this course.
Thank you so much all of the teachers for efforting in these courses!
By L. C F•
Jan 17, 2022
While the course materials seem sufficient for the level, the organization is lacking. Specifically, the grading method in which you must review peers to get your own grade. This creates two issues: first, it restricts how quickly you can finish the course, and second, it seems that peers are grading the most important section of the course. After several messages to admin about needing more assignments to review just to get my own grade, I would not recommend this type of system without a backup grading method.
By Elizabeth N C•
Oct 12, 2021
It is interesting that he was dynamic in his dialogues, putting the subtitles but lacking more explanation in the structures of the sentences in each situation presented in the lessons.
By Foucauld d T•
May 17, 2020
All the work done by others students where fake work sheet or fake audio clip