Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learn Mandarin Chinese: Capstone Project by Shanghai Jiao Tong University

4.8
stars
268 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

Learn Mandarin Chinese: Capstone Project is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese in continuation of Mandarin Chinese 3: Chinese for Beginners. In this course, learners are required to complete a few tasks of using Chinese languages in simulated real life situations. Some guidance on taking and passing HSK (Chinese proficiency test) will also be provided. By completing this course, the learners will finish the learning of the whole series and be standing at the threshold of intermediate Chinese proficiency....

Top reviews

JP

Feb 27, 2021

It was really good to have a summary of what you have learned from lesson 1 2 3 then this lesson was a review. It's really good!

KV

Mar 4, 2021

Really enjoyed this course. Took me out of my comfort zone, but feel more confident in speaking Chinese.

By Stephan R

Jul 20, 2017

Does everything I had expected from a so-called Capstone Project.

Short reviews of the video lessons, that give you the chance to review and maybe re-take a lesson if the knowledge isn't good enough yet. Then sample HSK tests to prove your progress :-) ...

To me, a short review of grammar would have been nice, but I do recommend to take this course after finishing the first 3 Mandarin courses.

By Nicha A

Apr 25, 2020

The test is too long

By Deleted A

Jan 18, 2021

I had some prior knowledge - but I wasn't bored! These courses have allowed me to consolidate, systematize and expand my fragmentary knowledge, in very inspiring courses. Thank you!

I will promote them and intend to continue learning this way myself at this university!

By Deleted A

Jun 17, 2021

I had prior knowledge to many of the concepts but the lessons were short and straight to the point which was good. I would have liked to have seen more writing prompts within each lesson or more listening assignments.

By Dayana N

Dec 23, 2020

The best Chinese courses! I really raised my skills in reading and listening. By the way, I have rewritten every single word from videos. Its really helpful!

By Joela P

Feb 27, 2021

It was really good to have a summary of what you have learned from lesson 1 2 3 then this lesson was a review. It's really good!

By Maria L A

Nov 8, 2020

Great course! It helps to start speaking the language with more confidence. I loved it. I learned a lot!!

By Kiara V

Mar 5, 2021

Really enjoyed this course. Took me out of my comfort zone, but feel more confident in speaking Chinese.

By htu l

Jan 4, 2021

I love the components of the lessons. Thank you. I would like to have more gramma explanation.

By Ginger E

Mar 15, 2020

Loved it. It had everything that I thought it will. Thank you!!!

By Gina M V A

May 27, 2020

Muy bueno, muy completo y muy buenas ayudas didácticas

By Kamatham S P K R

Apr 30, 2020

Finally I learn New Things In This language

By Patrick T

Dec 20, 2018

Great course... And I liked it so so much!

By SHAIK S

Oct 1, 2020

excellent cource ever done

By rakesh d

Jul 1, 2020

good to language chinese

By ANGULURI K S

Jun 18, 2020

good and useful course

By Winston A W

Nov 6, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Chandan K S

Dec 18, 2020

hen hao course

By mohammad n

Jul 12, 2017

VERY HELPFUL

By Mukund S

Jul 4, 2020

Amazing

By Sasi K

Mar 10, 2020

Good

By Ma S S N

Aug 27, 2020

Nice to have a happy learning Chinese Language!

If you are trying to study the Chinese Language, I have a strong recommendation for this course.

Thank you so much all of the teachers for efforting in these courses!

By L. C F

Jan 17, 2022

While the course materials seem sufficient for the level, the organization is lacking. Specifically, the grading method in which you must review peers to get your own grade. This creates two issues: first, it restricts how quickly you can finish the course, and second, it seems that peers are grading the most important section of the course. After several messages to admin about needing more assignments to review just to get my own grade, I would not recommend this type of system without a backup grading method.

By Elizabeth N C

Oct 12, 2021

It is interesting that he was dynamic in his dialogues, putting the subtitles but lacking more explanation in the structures of the sentences in each situation presented in the lessons.

By Foucauld d T

May 17, 2020

All the work done by others students where fake work sheet or fake audio clip

