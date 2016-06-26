This is an advanced course for Chinese for beginners.
Learners will expand vocabularies about personal information, daily life, food and drink, healthy, and expressions about greeting, suggestion, agreement, comparison, complaint, prohibition, experience, plan, recommendation, etc. Learners can improve their listening and speaking and know much more about Chinese social cultures. As the same as Chinese for beginners, the course doesn’t ask the learners to know Chinese characters. Recommended Background: For learners with certain English language ability and better have attended Chinese for beginners.