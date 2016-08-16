SG
Jun 26, 2016
Great course, I enjoyed learning Chinese in this method.\n\nThe videos were straightforward. The pronunciation was clear enough to understand without and difficultly. I would recommend this course.
NW
Sep 11, 2021
This course was great to complete! I really enjoyed it and have learned a lot these past weeks! Thanks to the teacher and all the people involved in creating this learning opportunity!!
By Rebecca L•
Aug 16, 2016
This course was actually quite helpful for learning Chinese, and it provides fascinating information about Chinese culture. Besides learning the language, you'll learn about holidays, foods, and art, and you'll hear Chinese music.
Unfortunately, I could not give the course a good rating because I found some quiz questions impossible to complete. This questions required answers to be typed in Pinyin or in Chinese characters. However, the course gave no information on how to type the Pinyin tone marks or Chinese characters into the response boxes. I tried asking about this in a discussion forum, but got no answer.
By Irina F•
Apr 5, 2020
Before writing this review, I managed to read some of the negative reviews this course had got. It goes without saying that this course has certain weaknesses, nobody would argue about that. I agree that some tasks are impossible to be done because of the probable input problems. For instance, you type the correct sentence in characters, and it says it is wrong. I am sure the developers have a lot to work on. The English in the course should be proofread. Nevertheless, there are a lot of advantages. The vocabulary choice is perfect for the beginners to learn the basics. The grammar introduced is also quite enough to make simple sentences. There is a lot of cultural information that will help those who are planning to visit the country. The Instructor's personality is really nice and her devotion is obvious. And so on and so forth...
I enjoyed taking the course. Being a false beginner, I learned something new.
P.S. About the personalities of the characters in the videos - guys, here, in Europe, we cannot accept the American way at all. Just keep it in mind, and never forget about cultural differences.
By Patrick Z•
Jul 24, 2020
I previously took Chinese for Beginners and decided to continue my Chinese learning journey with this course. This course covered various topics in daily life like food and drink, introducing people, etc. Thank you to Professor Xiaoyu Liu and Peking University for giving me the opportunity to improve my Chinese skills.
By Adrian C•
May 16, 2016
While the efforts of the coursemakers are greatly appreciated, much could be done to refine the quality of the course. Many materials have broken links and the lack of character entry for some practice problems poses an issue as pinyin with tones is rather hard to type.
By Jennifer•
Apr 4, 2016
Despite being someone with spoken Mandarin ability, I have decided to stop taking this course due to the new vocabulary not being explicitly described or explained in much detail. The basic grammar is also skipped over in explanation.
By Rommel M•
Jul 14, 2019
What a great course. The teacher so helpful and so professional. I would like to continue my journey of Chinese language lessons in the future. Thank you teacher and to Coursera!
By Claudio C•
Nov 20, 2016
I liked the emphasis on the spoken language and the bullets on China and its culture. I wish we had also the Chinese characters as in the first course; there were problems with the computer assessment of some of the quizzes.
By Kopeliovich E•
Mar 29, 2016
The teacher is very nice.
I rated it with 3 stars only because this course does not contain any information about chinese hieroglyphs. In my opinion it is the main part of the language, and should be included.
By Gayle C•
Nov 19, 2017
Ok for people brushing up on existing knowledge but not for beginners with no other sources of help
By Alan A•
May 23, 2016
The testing in this course is horribly crafted. Not is it only too easy, thus not actually testing students what is learned, the answers for some of the questions are incorrect. On the very last quiz, I was not able to finish the course because the answer for one of the questions was incorrect. In answering how to translate "South," the answer should be "nánbian," but when I selected this option, it was marked wrong. Therefore, I have to wait 7 more hours before selecting an incorrect answer to complete the course.
By Nathan T•
Aug 11, 2016
Major issues with the tests not accepting Chinese or pinyin text which they failed to respond to, despite multiple complaints.
By Oscar E L•
Jan 22, 2018
no able to move forward as some exercises have other results
By Sean G•
Jun 27, 2016
By Yola E N•
Aug 26, 2020
it's so useful, since I take the first course I'm very happy to take it. this course have very enjoyable learning method and so easy to understand. thank you
By Tawatchai S•
Dec 2, 2017
The lessons cover practical topics and are easy to understand. It will be great if Chinese characters are also introduced in the lessons along with pinyin.
By Nichanan K•
Jun 14, 2020
A bit harder than the first ‘Chinese for Beginners’ course but very useful!
By Luis O C K•
Sep 15, 2019
Amazing, an step up from the first course and an excellent continuation.
By Liang W•
May 13, 2017
if more detail to explain the grammar side, it will better...
By joshua w•
May 25, 2017
The dialogue and information (especially about culture) is very useful. However, I feel characters are very important to the Chinese language. Without the inclusion of the characters, I feel the course is not as good as it could be.
By Animita S•
Jan 26, 2020
It consists of only conversations and little explanation. The videos are fun and exciting but not much of explanations. The additional information were very informative and good.
By Carolina M•
Nov 12, 2020
is a great course but with a lot of systems problems!
By Amy S G•
Jan 31, 2020
I can't believe this represents Peking University. If I were Chinese, I would mortified this was produced to represent my country and culture to people learning the language. The dialogue is superficial as a beginnig language course would be expected to be, but this is disgusting. The female character whiles like spoiled child throughout each video. I'm not certain my ears aren't bleeding. One video portrays the female character whining that she must buy more clothes while the male character tells her no. What party leader approved such misogynistic drivel to be disseminated to represent China? And from what is purported to be China's premier institute of higher learning? Seriously?
As an academic, it's embarassing that this represents teaching. Often the quizzes have only slight relationships to the learned material as though the content creator had zero education experience.
The English dialogue has many mistakes typical of a below average English language learner. I feel embarrassedfor the host. I don't know whether she's too arrogant to have asked colleagues who speak English well to proofread the script or that no one around her would tell th truth for feear of making her lose face. Whichever is the circumstance, now it's online and downloadable for the world to see, and China herself loses face.
By John C•
Feb 22, 2017
I was astonished how well this course works on-line! I was not expecting so much. The course is very well structured and you REALLY LEARN. If I could add some things, these would be: 1) writing the answers in pinyin should be made a bit less strict, avoiding the need for accents specially, and 2) would be great some way to check "our pronunciation" and the tasks (homework) that we submit. Apart from the automatic correction of tests made easy because of options, when free writing it needs to send some feed back. But again, GREAT Job to Mrs Liu, our tutor from the University of Peking. What a pleasure!
By Steven J•
Aug 10, 2019
In my opinion, the quizzes for the first until third week is more challenging than the quizzes from fourth to final (sixth) week, so I think the first three weeks quizzes is more helpful than the last three weeks. I also have learned a lot of new vocabularies, I hope I will get to use them someday in practice. Overall, this course is recommended to get starting to learn Chinese language, will be better if there is another Chinese language course from this university using the Hanzi instead of PInyin.
By Søren A•
Jun 15, 2020
This course is very well structured and doable. Each week is divided into 4 bite sized lessons and build upon each other. The Chinese voices are very clear and easy to listen to. The video lessons are well constructed and a great teaching tool. The main instructor is very watchable and clearly explains the language points in each video. As someone who has done a number of beginner Chinese courses this was easily one of the best!