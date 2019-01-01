Associate Professor
Liu Xiaoyu, Associate Professor of School of Chinese as A Second Language, Peking University. Bachelor degree in teaching Chinese as a second language at BLCU (Beijing Language University) and M.A. in modern Chinese at PKU.Since 1991, She has given long-term Chinese courses, quick Chinese courses, training courses, culture lectures and TSL courses in China, Oxford University(UK), Leiden University(Netherland), BCIT(Canada), Free University Berlin(Germany), Chulalongkorn University(Thailand) and America for more than 2,200 people including students, post graduates, teachers and volunteers about 7,000 hours. She has published text books such as Meeting China, Intermediate Spoken Chinese, Chinese for GCSE, Kuaile Chinese, Chinese for