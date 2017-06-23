Chevron Left
Mandarin Chinese 2: Chinese for beginners is a beginner's course of Mandarin Chinese in continuation of Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners. It uses lectures, short plays, interactive exercises and cultural tips to help learners build a fundamental capability of oral Chinese in real-life situations. At the end of the 5-lesson course, the learners will reach the following proficiency: ♦ 300 words ♦ 40 language points ♦ handling 10 real-life situations Completing "Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners" or having attended Chinese courses of any types for at least 15 hours is the prerequisite....

KP

Dec 25, 2016

Lots of new vocabulary and grammar. I learned so much in this course. I can't wait for the next one.

SP

Jan 24, 2019

Great course, well thought out materials, good prompts

By Julia F

Jun 23, 2017

Fabulous course, really enjoyable and informative.

By SUTISA C

Apr 17, 2020

By Agnes D

Feb 3, 2017

This is a great course for beginners. I took the first two portions of this course. I'm moving on to the third and I feel that I have learned so much already! The layout of the course is ideal for people with busy schedules!

By Manuel E

Dec 8, 2017

I thought the course was excellent. The pace, the learning tools, the videos and the PDF downloads werevery helpful. What I found destructive were those peer evaluations. Some people didn't understand the assignments. I had to give 0 points for those who left their answers blank because they understand they didn't understand the tasks.

By Margaret

Feb 10, 2018

For you who have started the journey to study and practise the first course, I really suggest you to continue to this second part of the course. Worth the time and effort. Really looking forward to starting the third part of the course. Good job!

By Kelly P

Dec 25, 2016

Lots of new vocabulary and grammar. I learned so much in this course. I can't wait for the next one.

By Stephen P

Jan 25, 2019

Great course, well thought out materials, good prompts

By Maria M m M s

Feb 16, 2018

I wish you could have some more grammar information.

By mohammad n

Jun 18, 2017

That was a good course. Thank you.

By Daniel M

Aug 27, 2017

Useful vocabulary and structures!

By Héctor B v

Apr 27, 2020

Excelente curso, muy didáctico

By lillianwu

Jan 21, 2017

Great course! I learned a lot.

By Huynh L D

Nov 19, 2016

Very fun learning Chinese!

By K. S K

Apr 27, 2020

GOOD EXPERIENCE

By Supanooch P

Apr 16, 2020

Awesome website

By Ananya R

Apr 24, 2020

Easy to learn

By Dennisio d t

Apr 27, 2018

Good course

By Sathviki R

Apr 21, 2020

goood

By ALURU V S S R V

Mar 10, 2020

good

By Sasi K

Mar 10, 2020

Nice

By Б. М

Nov 13, 2017

tnks

By Syeda W

Feb 10, 2019

<3

By Christopher W

Apr 23, 2020

It's a fun course, I like the format. The instructor is great. The quizzes could be a little more challenging. The peer-reviewed assignment is a GREAT idea, but it seems it's being abused. Everyone was posting like songs and music clips or even nothing at all and asking people to review it in the forums. I only found one person who actually did it to review, and I clicked on a couple dozen. It's a real shame.

By Greg L

Jul 4, 2017

All was fine here, no problems at all - there is no real reason to give less that 5-stars except I'd rather keep the fifth in reserve for the exceptional. It is somewhat simple for my level, but perfect if you are at HSK2 or lower

By Whitney W

Aug 13, 2017

This course does teach some valuable things and I would recommend it to anyone.

