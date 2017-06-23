KP
Dec 25, 2016
Lots of new vocabulary and grammar. I learned so much in this course. I can't wait for the next one.
SP
Jan 24, 2019
Great course, well thought out materials, good prompts
By Julia F•
Jun 23, 2017
Fabulous course, really enjoyable and informative.
By SUTISA C•
Apr 17, 2020
Fabulous course, really enjoyable and informative.
By Agnes D•
Feb 3, 2017
This is a great course for beginners. I took the first two portions of this course. I'm moving on to the third and I feel that I have learned so much already! The layout of the course is ideal for people with busy schedules!
By Manuel E•
Dec 8, 2017
I thought the course was excellent. The pace, the learning tools, the videos and the PDF downloads werevery helpful. What I found destructive were those peer evaluations. Some people didn't understand the assignments. I had to give 0 points for those who left their answers blank because they understand they didn't understand the tasks.
By Margaret•
Feb 10, 2018
For you who have started the journey to study and practise the first course, I really suggest you to continue to this second part of the course. Worth the time and effort. Really looking forward to starting the third part of the course. Good job!
By Kelly P•
Dec 25, 2016
Lots of new vocabulary and grammar. I learned so much in this course. I can't wait for the next one.
By Stephen P•
Jan 25, 2019
Great course, well thought out materials, good prompts
By Maria M m M s•
Feb 16, 2018
I wish you could have some more grammar information.
By mohammad n•
Jun 18, 2017
That was a good course. Thank you.
By Daniel M•
Aug 27, 2017
Useful vocabulary and structures!
By Héctor B v•
Apr 27, 2020
Excelente curso, muy didáctico
By lillianwu•
Jan 21, 2017
Great course! I learned a lot.
By Huynh L D•
Nov 19, 2016
Very fun learning Chinese!
By K. S K•
Apr 27, 2020
GOOD EXPERIENCE
By Supanooch P•
Apr 16, 2020
Awesome website
By Ananya R•
Apr 24, 2020
Easy to learn
By Dennisio d t•
Apr 27, 2018
Good course
By Sathviki R•
Apr 21, 2020
goood
By ALURU V S S R V•
Mar 10, 2020
good
By Sasi K•
Mar 10, 2020
Nice
By Б. М•
Nov 13, 2017
tnks
By Syeda W•
Feb 10, 2019
<3
By Christopher W•
Apr 23, 2020
It's a fun course, I like the format. The instructor is great. The quizzes could be a little more challenging. The peer-reviewed assignment is a GREAT idea, but it seems it's being abused. Everyone was posting like songs and music clips or even nothing at all and asking people to review it in the forums. I only found one person who actually did it to review, and I clicked on a couple dozen. It's a real shame.
By Greg L•
Jul 4, 2017
All was fine here, no problems at all - there is no real reason to give less that 5-stars except I'd rather keep the fifth in reserve for the exceptional. It is somewhat simple for my level, but perfect if you are at HSK2 or lower
By Whitney W•
Aug 13, 2017
This course does teach some valuable things and I would recommend it to anyone.