大家好！Hi, everyone, welcome to join our Chinese for HSK Level 3 course. This is CHEN Li and LU Yun, and we are very happy to meet you here!
Chinese for HSK 3 is a 10-week course. It consists of two parts: Part I, which is a 6-week program, covers vocabulary and grammar delivered mainly through dialogues and passages; Part II takes 4 weeks to complete and the foci are exercises and testing strategies. Chinese for HSK 3 aims at the third level of HSK. It is the counterpart of Level 3 of the Chinese Language Proficiency Scales for Speakers of Other Languages and the B1 Level of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Chinese for HSK 3 Part I includes: 30 video lectures with dialogue role plays by PKU students; More than 300 new words on the basis of HSK 1 and HSK 2; More than 60 new grammar points; Review the words you have learnt in HSK 1 and HSK 2 courses. New words and texts via audio; Quizzes for each lesson and HSK test papers; At the end of the course, you will be able to communicate in Chinese at a basic level in your daily, academic and professional lives. You can manage most communication in Chinese when travelling in China. Specifically, you will master certain grammar knowledge containing fundamental sentence structure and usage like sentences with “把”, sentences with “被”(passive voice), comparative sentences and rhetorical questions. Moreover, you will master the meaning of fixed structure and usage of sentences like “….for sb…”(对…来说), “increasingly…” (越来越), etc. It does not matter if you complete HSK Level 1-2 or not, as long as you have obtained basic Chinese language competency. Hope you enjoy our Part I course and glad to see you in our next Part II course. CHEN Li, LU Yun and Chinese for HSK Level 3 team.