Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

98%(7,968 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

第1周 交通出行 (Week1 transportation)

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 19 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

第2周 工作与经济 (WEEK 2 JOB AND ECONOMICS)

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 19 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

第3周 性格与情感 (WEEK 3 PERSONALITY AND EMOTION)

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 20 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

第四周 健康与娱乐 (WEEK 4 HEALTH AND ENTERTAINMENT)

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 21 readings, 5 quizzes

