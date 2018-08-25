By Roman K•
Aug 25, 2018
i really like this course. It is well organised, useful, and interesting!
Recommend it to those one who want to increase Chinese language proficiency and to prepare for the HSK 4 exam.
By Min Z•
Nov 18, 2018
I'm a Chinese born Canadian and I absolutely adore this course. Taking countless night classes when I was younger and trying dozens of online learning materials to improve my Chinese reading skills did nothing. This is the only thing that worked for me. I highly recommend this course!
By Patrick L R B•
Aug 14, 2019
This course great for any intermediate chinese learners, yet one main disadvantage, from my 2 week experience, is the fact that exercises are quite scarce and would benefit this course and other learners.
By Florent•
Oct 26, 2020
it's good to have a structure wit the videos but : 1) there are more than 50 vocabulary words that are missing, 2) there aren't enough exercises to prepare for the grammar exercises in HSK 4 test. It was good for HSK 1-3 but I would not recommend using this course to prepare for HSK 4.
By Mirna G L G R•
Sep 5, 2019
Excelent course if you want to excel in HSK 4
By Michael O•
Jun 26, 2021
The course material is excellent - however the way Coursera handles timelines is really frustrating.
If you choose to learn 2 days a week, the test due dates still assume you're learning 5 days a week!
There is no way I can learn the whole week's content in two days, so inevitably the tests are going to be submitted overdue (if that's even possible?)
It's very demoralising when starting out on a new course, unless you're able to study full-time, to learn within the first week that you're guaranteed to fail.
I'm going to try to continue learning at my own pace. I'm not sure if this is even allowed.
By h c•
Nov 21, 2021
This is an excellent course that is well presented. The topics and short phrases brings in new vocabulary and grammar points making it very engaging to the learner. I highly recommend this course to all keen leaners of the Chinese Language.
To get into grips of expressing oneself in the language, I think it would be a good idea to internalize and commit the taught phrases to memory and then to repeat them aloud. Speaking faster and with clarity at each practice, so as to imitate the native level of proficiency.
Thank you Peking University Teachers and Coursera!
By Ali Y•
Jun 6, 2020
This course is too helpful for international students and other people who’s want to do job and business in China.
From this course I learn more about Chinese character and now my speaking and listening is a little bit good from my previous stage.
i recommend this website to all students and specially needy students whose can’t afford their education. Come and find free and financial aid for many courses in all level.
By Thuy P•
Nov 15, 2021
I really like this course because the teachers explained vocabulary, give examples and grammar points clearly. Moreover, some tips to use when we take the HSK exams are also given. Hope that Peking University will have courses like this in the future and free for everyone to have access to widen their knowledge. Sincere thanks!
By Duong R•
Aug 30, 2021
I am very grateful to the two teachers in this course. Especially Lu Yun teacher. She teaches very detailed, easy to understand, and meticulous, very suitable for my learning style. Both of them hey teach very easily. Exercises stick to the words learned. I am completely satisfied. Highlly recommend for everyone.
By Nicolas P•
Nov 11, 2020
This course is very well structured, the content and the teachers are very good! They even give you exercises to review what you learn. I recommend it to every intermediate student, even if you are not taking any exam, this course will expand your vocabulary and grammar. Thank you very much Peking University!
By Melissa G H•
Jun 4, 2020
The HSK 4 preparation course was great! I learned so much and really liked the structure of the course. As part of the course, they give you a lot of tips, time and resources to prepare for the Mandarin proficiency exams which I found very useful. The lessons were also straightforward and easy to follow.
By robert m•
Aug 28, 2020
Excellent preparation for HSK4. The middle part, when it switches Professors, is the most difficult section. This is because the Professor in the second half ramps up the difficulty a bit more. If you fight through it, I'm sure you'll find yourself ready for HSK4 by the end. Don't give up!
By Stefan W•
Sep 29, 2020
I did this course in addition to working with the Hanban HSK 4 Standard Course books. The coursera course helped me a lot to contextualize the grammar points and vocabulary and the exam preparation section felt like a good wrap up. Now I feel ready to attend the HSK 4 exam.
By Anh N•
Dec 1, 2019
Great course - easy to follow. However, students need to work on more materials to actually pass the HSK 4 level. I use this online course to go through what I have already learned. If someone uses this course to learn new materials, I'm afraid it's not enough.
By Ковалёв В Н•
Feb 10, 2021
Материалы, представленные в данном курсе, помогли углубить понимание предложений на китайском языке, усвоить новые слова и закрепить активный словарный запас. Также в курсе имеется часть аудирования. Спасибо разработчикам курса!
By James B•
Mar 22, 2021
Short lessons most nights took a lot of effort to keep on top of but iltimately the best way to learn and the final few weeks of the course really prepared me well for the HSK exam which I hadn't taken before.
By Mucyo H•
Mar 27, 2021
Hello, i have completed my course Chinese for HSK 4 on 26th march 2021 from Peking university, but i can't find my certificate even when i verify my account, still i see nothing. i need some help. Thank you.
By Emmanuel A•
Sep 26, 2020
This is not a beginner course in Chinese, it is an intermediate level of getting to know Chinese.
It is an engaging course to improve your Chinese even better.
Great job with the lecture videos!!
By Constance J•
May 5, 2020
The way the course is structured is really good. I like that they focused on learning the vocabulary and grammar in context first, and then applied what we learned to the test format later.
By VOLOVYCH O•
Apr 26, 2020
The course is very well organised, allows to revise vocabulary and grammar of hsk4. The teachers` pronunciation is very clear, so it`s easy to remember correct tones of the words.
By Valentina I•
Apr 24, 2020
thank you very much for such an amazing course! I got a lot of valuable information and recommend to everybody who studies Chinese language. The teachers also performed very good!
By Hnin O L•
May 27, 2020
I took this back in 2019, to prepare for HSK 4. I've already passed HSK 4 years ago but this was a great course to rejog my memories and help me learn more about the exam itself.
By Nzue M•
May 25, 2020
I really apreciated the organization of the course, and this was very helpful for me. I highly recommend it for all who want to seriously prepare the hsk exam. Thank you a lot.
By Cam N L•
May 12, 2020
Thank you for this amazing course. I think it would be better if this course provides scripts of listening tests (something like unlocked sections after passing the tests).