Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn Chinese: HSK Test Preparation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 37 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn Chinese: HSK Test Preparation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 37 hours to complete
English

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Greetings and numbers

7 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 51 min), 27 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Family and school/university

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 46 min), 23 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Time and weather

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 21 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Work and hobbies

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 52 min), 18 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Learn Chinese: HSK Test Preparation Specialization

Learn Chinese: HSK Test Preparation

