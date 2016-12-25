Nǐ hǎo! 你好！Welcome to Chinese for HSK Level 1 - a Chinese course for beginners. My name is YU Bin. I am very happy to meet you here!
HSK stands for Hànyǔ (Chinese) Shuǐpíng (level) Kǎoshì (test), which is the most important Chinese proficiency test in use today. It assesses non-native Chinese speakers’ abilities in using Chinese in their daily, academic and professional lives. Chinese for HSK Level 1 is the first part of the 6 levels and assesses test takers’ abilities in the application of everyday Chinese. It is the counterpart of Level 1 of the Chinese Language Proficiency Scales for Speakers of Other Languages and the A1 Level of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. You will learn: 30 video lectures with dialogue role plays by PKU students; More than 150 commonly used words; Around 50 key grammar points; New words and texts via audio; Quizzes for each lesson and HSK test papers; Videos for 70 basic Chinese characters (optional); Supplementary materials about China (optional). In short, the course covers the four skills although only listening and reading are tested in HSK. At the end of the course, you will be able to understand and use simple Chinese phrases, meet basic needs for communication and possess the ability to further your Chinese language studies. Have a fantastic journey of Chinese learning. For more information about HSK please visit: http://english.hanban.org/node_7581.htm.