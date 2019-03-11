AG
Jan 4, 2019
finally an online course that delivers, great way to kickstart or reboot your chinese. the formula of the lesson is simple and easy to follow, a fantastic way to start, definitely moving on to HSK2
TR
May 22, 2019
Excellent course, Yu Bin explains the material very well and the content is well organised. I would have liked further explanations on the grammar and additional practice exercises beyond the quiz
By Flavio J O d S•
Mar 11, 2019
That was a great opportunity to learn Chinese in a very high level. The Course is very good; all the learning skils are very well explored and the student will not miss the traditional classroom.
By Mark K•
Dec 18, 2018
I think the course was generally quite good. The teacher was good at explaining things in a clear way. The video's, mostly, were of good quality. The quiz's mostly connected with the learning material. Only sporadically I saw words in the quiz's that I didn't see before but that's okay. The last week, week 6, was slightly more difficult than the other weeks; I guess it was tying up loose ends. The final quiz, to be honest, was a lot harder than expected. Even though I passed 40/40, most of it was just because I picked up words while listening, without fully understanding the entire sentence.
I read the reviews of HSK2 of the same school; which say the material isn't quite as good as HSK1, that would be disappointing. I hope you guys keep working on improving the materials!
Thank you very much!
By Emi-Eliza•
Jul 31, 2017
I've taken some real lessons online and in offline classes. This one is really good, exactly as what I learned from the class. It gives you real practices and reinforced what I've already learn.
By Kaushalya N•
Oct 12, 2017
Very well constructed course. I did not have to resort to supplementary reading material for HSK 1 preparation. The course content will suffice for taking the test. Concepts are very well explained and I would encourage those who are serious about taking the HSK 1 examination to take this course. A couple of things that they could work on: i) Although characters are not a part of the HSK 1 curriculum, more characters could have been introduced optionally for those who are interested. Might have helped in the long run ii) Some facts and information on Chinese culture and History could have been introduced to make it a comprehensive course
By Adela G•
Mar 12, 2017
Muy interesante y práctico. Unicamente que al no comprar el curso algunos test no se pueden finalizar.
By Muhammad T I•
May 11, 2019
It should be taught as comparative to English language tenses which will be more easy to understand. Because anyone attending this course will certainly have knowledge of English and its associated tenses. So If you teach us that where to put Chinese words in just English tenses. It will be more effective.
By Alisse S•
Nov 6, 2018
Excellent introduction to Chinese and covers a variety of pieces to the language- I took one on one classes briefly and then this course and it helped solidify my understanding of writing characters and especially recognizing tones. I feel very confident in test for HSK1! Thanks!
By Atniel g•
Jan 5, 2019
By Tal-El R•
May 22, 2019
By Ivana D•
Feb 4, 2021
If you are interested to learn chinese and you have no idea where to start, choose this course. It's easy to understand, follow the lessons and make your first steps to chinese language.
By Silvia P•
Jun 4, 2017
I really enjoyed this course. When I was in the high school I started to learn chinese by my own and now, I few years later, I restarted studying this particular language. The course is organized very well and the teacher is totally clear in the reading and in the explanations. You can learn through the videos in which she explain a bit of grammar rules and read with you dialogues and new words. For the first level of HSK they teach you all you have to know and some exercises and the final test are a "copy" of an HSK test, so you can train yourself every week and at the end. I totally reccomend this course to everyone who want to approach, even for the first time, to this language. The aspect that I liked more is the costant presence of mathertongue that speak chinese and read words and phrases. It's really helpful for learning the pronunciation!
By CHIN W L•
Feb 12, 2021
A good Chinese as a second language course for beginner. The quiz at the end of each lesson and quiz at the end of every week extremely useful and helpful. The HSK 1 mock exam at the end of the learning program gauge the learner mastery level. I will continue with HSK 2 course once I review the HSK 1 lesson again to fix my deficiency and strengthen my mastery of HSK 1.
By Laerehte•
May 6, 2020
Highly recommended.
Very good course for people who want to take HSK I.
I myself didn't purchase the course due to financial restrictions, but auditing is good enough already.
All the quizes are based on HSK1 actual exam which is very cool.
By Rahmawati N•
Jun 19, 2018
Very clear explanations and useful exercises. It makes the exam manageable and even look easy!
By Linda S E A•
Jul 4, 2020
Very well explained and structured. Will work as a fine foundation for any beginner learners.
By Francisca A V S•
Aug 9, 2020
Muy buen curso. Entrega buen material para iniciar con el idioma y las clases son completas.
By Bakil G•
Dec 5, 2019
An Excellent course. I really enjoyed learning every small thing in this interesting course.
By Antonio M M•
Sep 20, 2020
I highly recommend this course. Definitively a good choice to start learning this language.
By PAOLA L L G•
Jun 8, 2020
This course will teach you all you need to know in an HSK 1 level. So useful and fruitful.
By Sam C•
Sep 14, 2017
Excellent. Well structured and adaptable to suit different needs, levels and availability.
By Mar�a F B S•
Nov 13, 2020
Muy bueno, bastante apremiantes los tiempos pero clara la exposición e interesante.
By Erick M•
Jul 19, 2019
Muy bueno. Idealmente se aprovecha mejor si se estudia el vocabulario por aparte.
By Ma. M P d L•
Dec 30, 2020
Amazing! Fantastic! Hope I survive the next round!
By Lara L•
May 9, 2019
Wonderful course!!! Thanks a lot!!!
By Beau v•
Nov 18, 2018
