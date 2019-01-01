YU Bin obtained Master Degree in Applied Linguistics from China Renmin University and has been teaching Chinese as a second language for about 20 years. She worked as Chinese teacher and Chinese supervisor for the University of Cambridge, as Chief Examiner for Cambridge Assessment, and teacher trainer for UCL IOE Confucius Institute. She published several books for Chinese GCSE and A-Level and was one of the writers of the Chinese textbook Jinbu. YU Bin is now a teacher of the School of Chinese as a Second Language, Peking University. She is very popular with her students with her knowledge, passion, kindness and humor.