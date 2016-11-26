About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Biology
  • Surgery
  • Radiology
  • Dentistry
Instructor

Offered by

The University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

IMPLANTS, BIOLOGY AND TECHNOLOGY

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 60 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

IMPLANTS AND THE PATIENT

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

PLACING DENTAL IMPLANTS

7 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 121 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

RESTORING IMPLANTS

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 70 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes

