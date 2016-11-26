Implant Dentistry is one of the most dynamic and rapidly developing areas within oral health care. In spite of increasing popularity of implantology, it is a relatively new discipline within dental education and remains limited to post-graduate courses offered by dental schools in many parts of the world today.
With the vision to help dental practitioners gain clinical understanding of implantology and an opportunity to provide implant treatments to their patients, the Faculty of Dentistry of HKU (ranked No. 1 dental school in the World in 2016) developed this MOOC to provide a world-class quality, unbiased, evidence-based and clinically-oriented course in this discipline. Watch course trailer: https://youtu.be/ZZMLyy2EwEo Who are the faculties? The course teachers include more than 20 implant experts from 10 countries. Among others, you will learn from Professor NP Lang (Switzerland / Hong Kong), Professor Christoph Hämmerle (Switzerland), Professor Rino Burkhardt (Switzerland), Professor Paul Weigl (Germany), Professor Saso Ivanovski (Australia), Professor Man Yi (China), Professor Vasilios Chronopoulos (USA/ Greece), Dr Richard Chan (Australia), Dr Martin Janda (Sweden), Dr Chatchai Kunavisarut (Thailand), Dr Ian HS Yip (Hong Kong) , Dr Michael Ho (Hong Kong), Dr Irina-Florentina Dragan (USA), Dr Adam Siu (Hong Kong), Dr James Chow (Hong Kong), Dr Alfred Lau (Hong Kong), Dr Coral Yao (China), Dr Nikos Mattheos (Hong Kong) and more. What are the contents covered in the course? The MOOC includes 5 modules and runs over a period of 5 weeks. We will begin the journey of Implant Dentistry by exploring how discoveries in biology and technological developments lead to the current practice of dental implants. Then, we will examine clinical cases, diagnose our patients’ needs and expectations and learn the principles of treatment planning. We will learn step-by-step surgical procedures for placing implants and various restorative techniques, directed by current evidence and best practices. Finally, we will investigate major threats and complications of implant procedures and ways to ensure successful treatments and long serving implants. What is the aim of the course? This MOOC has a strong clinical focus and is especially designed to enhance professional learning among dental practitioners and dental students. The course aims to help the students LEARN the fundamentals of implant dentistry, UNDERSTAND the treatment procedures and protocols, and APPLY the competences gained through interactive peer and case based learning. Who is the course for? The course is specially designed to serve multiple groups of learners: From intermediate and experienced general dental practitioners who want to establish and deepen their knowledge in implant dentistry and advance towards implementing implant treatment and restorative procedures, to dental students and recent graduates who wish to gain understanding of implant dentistry and increase their competence in related practice. The course makes good use of evidenced-based education, sound eLearning pedagogies and 21st century “live” resources to engage and create the best learning experience for our students.