RC
Jun 1, 2020
Initially a little confused with the learning pathway, eg the real patient and how they relate to the quiz but later I became more familiar with the pathway and the experience was more rewarding.
TC
Mar 26, 2017
this is a fantastic course!! There are not so many online dental implant courses. This offering from the University of Hong Kong is essential for everyone who is interested in implant dentistry!!
By Predrag Š•
Apr 1, 2017
Although I have got over ten years of practical experience in both placing implants and restoring teeth on implants, I was very pleasantly surprised by the multitude and quality of new knowledge and practical tips I have received from this course. I would like to thank professor Matteos and the team for making possible this superb and brilliant course, which will remain a cornerstone implantology reference for me in the years to come. With best wishes and deepest respect, Predrag Škrinjar, dr.dent.med. (Ljubljana, Slovenia), MSc AGDP (Birminham, UK)
By DR T A L•
Nov 27, 2016
This course is must for every practiotioner practising implant dentistry.
It helps the clinician explore implant dentistry right from treatment planning to the perfect execution of the case.
By Amna A•
Dec 21, 2018
A very comprehensive and up to date course!
Highly recommended for even specialists as a continued professional education course.
Helps review all the essentials of implant dentistry!
By Hans h b k•
Nov 27, 2016
Everything is clear, to know and learn everything to start implantology, the course is too a guide to explore more about implantology with a guidelines of research. Because in this surgical discipline, we have never finish to learn, In Dentistry everything go fast and we must stay connected, what's news ? what's protocol is better ? and what we must to do or stop actually with the data acquired from science. In Fact this course it's an amazing guidelines, but we don't never stop to learn more about all of subject in implantology. Thank you to all great and amazing speakers who have try to give us the best information that we need to start implantology or to confirm what we now, it seems to be difficult to resume all keys factors of each course in one video. Thank you all, i'll stay connected now with university of Honk-Kong. Dr Hans Helder Boussamba K. GABON - Central Africa.
By Richard P C•
Jun 2, 2020
By Simran K•
Nov 26, 2016
My very first experience with an online dentistry course. Implant dentistry explained well from basics to the advances step by step each week along with some interesting cases. Great experience learning from the experts from this field and well known clinicians sharing their experiences. Also got a chance to interact with the best people from all over the world. This course was organized very well and giving sufficient time to read, watch and learn all the lessons, solving my first implant cases along with quiz at the end of lessons ! Looking forward for more such courses in Dentistry from Coursera.
By Mitrasen M•
Sep 18, 2019
This is a wonderful course,I have attended many courses conducted by many reputed doctor over the past year. All of them are more or less good but they did cost me serious money. This online course comes for free and covers almost everything that I have learnt from paid courses. This is concise, effective and practical simultaneously. Thanks to all those who have organized this one. My sincere request is to arrange another one with emphasis on full mouth implant and prosthetic planning.
By dr b p•
Feb 7, 2017
It's simply amazing.People spend a lot of money to learn about implants here and there.But,it was unbelievable for me to have such wonderful n extensive lectures from the speakers around the world on every clinical aspect of implant dentistry.The best part was i can learn wherever and whenever i get time.a big thanx to all the mentors and coursera.Love from Dr Bhavin Prajapati,Ahmedabad,India
By Muhammad S K•
Jun 26, 2018
This course is so much explanatory and well detailed that I learned a lot from it. Now I can say ,I know Implant dentistry and it's application to patients in my dental OT.Many many thanks to Faculty of Implant dentistry , HKU .
By Takkay C•
Mar 27, 2017
By Mohamad A A•
Jun 19, 2018
outstanding dental implant course!! highly recommended.it has a comprehensive educational materials in addition to learning the basic clinical skills and up-to-date techniques.
By Gabriela N O•
Apr 1, 2021
Buenas tardes. Estoy muy complacida con este curso. Como principiante en el mundo de la implantologia ha sido de mucho provecho. es un curso muy completo, con un alto grado de profundidad en los temas, muy motivante y actualizado con las ultimas tecnologias aplicadas a este campo. Muy buena instruccion por parte de los profesores en sus actividades. y muyilustrado con los casos clinicos y videos. Muchas gracias a todo el claustro de profesores y en espera de realizar algun dia un entrenamiento con ustedes en el futuro. Gracias
By Alejandro V R•
Oct 20, 2017
With this course one get a clear picture of the implant dentistry, a good entry level. Accomplishes to involve you in the process of diagnose, plan and treat a "virtual implant patient", you learn as you contrast your opinions against a vast international community of peers, you get the lectures from historic clinicians of the field of implant dentistry and other clincians and researchers from around the globe.
It is a great way to start or to refresh your knowledge in the field of implant dentistry
By Omer H A I•
Nov 26, 2016
Thank you all for this great job i really appreciated. I learned a lot during this course and i am looking forward to attend your future courses. Iam so happy that i finished all the steps in this course because of my strong potential to end all the course material. The way that you presented the materials it was really very interesting and thanks for technolgy that used during this course.
I wish you all the best
thank you a lot again
By Fariha I•
Aug 26, 2020
This course is easy to understand and very very informative. The facilitators have done very well and remarkable efforts . I really want to thank all of the instructors for letting us know key concepts and critical things for a successful implant provision.. Many many thanks
By JaniceYoung•
Dec 4, 2016
as a novice, the course is very useful to me, and I learn a lot from it, and even some exprenced dentists will be thrilled to attend this class for so many specialists here to convey the up-to-date knowledge in this field. well, I greatly yearn for the next turn course.
By 张迪•
Nov 19, 2016
This course have vigorous structure and systematic content. It's very practical because of its focus on clinical operation. With the various forms of expression such as video, photo etc, we can understand all the content better. The course is very attractive.
By Ahmed S M•
Mar 19, 2017
One of the wonderful courses in the dental field, it doesn't only expand my knowledge in Implantology but it give me the opportunity to help and communicate with implant leaders world wide, it's a great chance for every dentist to enroll at least one time.
By Juan G C M•
Jan 5, 2018
The course has astonished me it has a solid curricula of interactive activities and articles which helps to get a sound knowledge about Oral Implantology. So Iam very Grateful with all the staff who makes posssible this succulent course!
By JOSE L O M•
Jun 28, 2020
Excelente curso sobre Implantología Oral, muy bien organizado, lo contenidos de las clases y los videos son muy buenos, las referencias bibliograficas apoyan muy bien el concepto d eun aImplantología Oral basada en Evidencia cientifica,
By Dr L M A•
Aug 19, 2021
This course has really helped me alot to acquire the basic and intermediate level of knowledge in implant dentistry. I really appreciate for all the mentors and team members hardwork and feel gratitude for your dedication and effort.
By Ahmed S M•
Nov 19, 2016
thank you dr Nikos Mattheos yhank you university of hongkong thank you for each prof give us an info thank you all i wish to be one of your team one day to learn more from you many many thanks i learned alot of things i love you all
By Lubna K•
Nov 25, 2016
I really enjoyed this course, very well organized, highly qualified professors, nice quizzes and helpful cases.
I will recommend it to all my colleagues, Thanks to every one participated to elaborated this fantastic course.
By Ninasanz@hotmail.com•
Nov 27, 2016
Love this course, learned so much about implant surgery and implant maintenance. I'm a Dental Hygienist and I would recommend this course to every Hygienist, just to have a better understanding of the Implant world..
By Brita F•
Nov 12, 2016
A great course I can only recommend to others!!! The lectures in this course are well-presented and provide the learner with an excellent overview of implant dentistry, even if he or she is not a dental professional.