MM
Sep 23, 2017
If the teaching videos were more sufficent , it would be better .
DD
Sep 10, 2019
very great.I hope the courses can become more sufficiantian
By 王伟•
Mar 27, 2018
这个课程真的不错，而且还有中文版的，让我们这英文不好的同学也可以学习下。非常感谢能够提供这样的学习平台。
By BAIJU•
Mar 24, 2018
A network course learning, is very meaningful to harvest a lot of knowledge, thank the university of Hong Kong dental schools offer such a learning platform, hope there is a higher level of course, looking forward to it!
By HILDA O•
Nov 21, 2021
The course was very informative, educative and participating in this course has given a first hand knowledge of the process from start to management of dental implant.
Thank You
By Matrix•
Sep 24, 2017
By danding•
Sep 11, 2019
By 张翊坤•
Jan 30, 2022
很有收获，启发也很多。总之，是一门特别用心制作的mooc了，涵盖知识范围很广！
By 张鹏•
Sep 29, 2017
best lecture！thanks！
By Tim L•
Jun 20, 2021
Awesome course
By 陈悦•
Oct 13, 2017
非常感谢港大教师团队的授课
By 李茂根•
Oct 2, 2019
对于初学者很友好的课程
By 樊一萌•
Jun 3, 2018
这个课程相对的规范
By artur d•
Sep 11, 2020
perfect
By 李俊杰•
Aug 27, 2018
非常棒的课程，
By 陶贞光•
Jan 3, 2018
感谢提供