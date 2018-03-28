Chevron Left
口腔种植学 （Implant Dentistry） by The University of Hong Kong

4.9
stars
48 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

口腔种植学是口腔教育中较新的学科。虽然现在我们都有共识，种植⽛相关的理论知识，⽆论是治疗⽅案的规划，还是后期的随访和维护，对于每⼀个职业⽛医都⾮常重要。然⽽，在当下全球的口腔医学本科培养体系中，它的覆盖程度还远远落后于其重要性。 在此背景下，香港大学口腔医学院联合⾹港⼤学的线上教育专业团队，历时⼀年有余，设计并制作了这门为期五周的⽹络公开课，旨在传播以循证医学为基础的，客观、全⾯的⽛种植学相关知识。这门课程⾯向全球，双语教学，完全免费。学员将在20 多位全球领先的种植学专家的带领下，完成五个模块，系统地学习⽛种植学。...

MM

Sep 23, 2017

If the teaching videos were more sufficent , it would be better .

DD

Sep 10, 2019

very great.I hope the courses can become more sufficiantian

By 王伟

Mar 27, 2018

这个课程真的不错，而且还有中文版的，让我们这英文不好的同学也可以学习下。非常感谢能够提供这样的学习平台。

By BAIJU

Mar 24, 2018

A network course learning, is very meaningful to harvest a lot of knowledge, thank the university of Hong Kong dental schools offer such a learning platform, hope there is a higher level of course, looking forward to it!

By HILDA O

Nov 21, 2021

The course was very informative, educative and participating in this course has given a first hand knowledge of the process from start to management of dental implant.

Thank You

By Matrix

Sep 24, 2017

If the teaching videos were more sufficent , it would be better .

By danding

Sep 11, 2019

very great.I hope the courses can become more sufficiantian

By 张翊坤

Jan 30, 2022

很有收获，启发也很多。总之，是一门特别用心制作的mooc了，涵盖知识范围很广！

By 张鹏

Sep 29, 2017

best lecture！thanks！

By Tim L

Jun 20, 2021

Awesome​ course

By 陈悦

Oct 13, 2017

非常感谢港大教师团队的授课

By 李茂根

Oct 2, 2019

对于初学者很友好的课程

By 樊一萌

Jun 3, 2018

这个课程相对的规范

By artur d

Sep 11, 2020

perfect

By 李俊杰

Aug 27, 2018

非常棒的课程，

By 陶贞光

Jan 3, 2018

感谢提供

