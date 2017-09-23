About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Chinese (Simplified)

The University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

种植牙，生物学基础，技术工艺

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 60 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

种植牙和患者

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

种植牙手术

6 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 112 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

种植牙的修复

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 64 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 口腔种植学 （IMPLANT DENTISTRY）

