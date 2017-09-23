口腔种植学是口腔教育中较新的学科。虽然现在我们都有共识，种植⽛相关的理论知识，⽆论是治疗⽅案的规划，还是后期的随访和维护，对于每⼀个职业⽛医都⾮常重要。然⽽，在当下全球的口腔医学本科培养体系中，它的覆盖程度还远远落后于其重要性。
口腔种植学 （Implant Dentistry）The University of Hong Kong
The University of Hong Kong
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
种植牙，生物学基础，技术工艺
什么是种植学？这一学科如何开始，又是经历了什么重大突破发展到现在的阶段？什么样的种植体更有益于我们的患者？本模块中，我们将回顾骨结合背后的基本生物学概念，以及其对临床决策的影响。
种植牙和患者
患者选择和治疗计划是种植牙成功的基石。本模块中，我们将评估所有系统性，解剖学和行为上的风险，并帮助你设计综合治疗计划中的所有步骤，以满足患者的实际需求。
种植牙手术
第3模块的课程将关注种植体的植入。我们将讨论植入方案，以及常见的重要临床决定，例如种植体植入的时间等。我们还将探讨在后期手术治疗期间的预期，包括并发症和风险。除了理论知识，本模块还包含一系列临床应用视频，详细介绍手术设置，手术技术，植入步骤和缝合技术等。
种植牙的修复
在第四模块，我们将回顾种植体修复的主要途径和选择：单冠，固定桥或义齿。我们将讨论重要的临床选择：螺丝固位还是粘结固位，种植水平还是基台水平。我们还将研究临床应用的具体，学习种植体的取模技术，准备临时修复，以及如何利用这些技巧，达到最佳的美学效果。
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM 口腔种植学 （IMPLANT DENTISTRY）
very great.I hope the courses can become more sufficiantian
If the teaching videos were more sufficent , it would be better .
