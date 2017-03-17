Chevron Left
Music plays an important role in our daily lives and is woven into the fabric of society. We listen to music while alone or in company, in a dance club or at home, through simple headphones or via high-end speakers, as background or as foreground, after we get up or before we go to bed. Music accompanies us when we are traveling, doing sports, shopping, working or relaxing. This omnipresence of music raises several questions: how does music affect our lives? What is the relation between the society we live in and the role, function, and position of music within that society? How is music influenced by and does music influence social, political, economic, technological, and multiple other developments? Do these questions trigger you? Music and Society provides a thorough introduction to the various ways in which music and society are connected through engaging lectures, insightful interviews, challenging assignments, interesting readings, and of course a lot of musical examples. The course aims at increasing your insights on where, how and why we listen to music, how music contributes to shaping our identity, how music forms, expresses, and subverts political ideas, and how music affects our norms and values....

PL

Oct 10, 2020

I really enjoyed participating this course. Interesting lectures, fascinating interviews and challenging exercises! Thank you!

JV

Jan 9, 2021

This course is an excelent introduction to topics related to the interaction of music and society. Highly recommended.

By Iman F

Mar 17, 2017

very useful for advancing my career and deepen my understanding on the topic.

By Theja B

Jan 24, 2018

A very good eye opener towards to music and it's relationship to the society

By lillykainz

Mar 11, 2017

I liked this course very much because it was very interesting because it analyzed music from so different and for me, new perspectives. The idea of music as omnipresent, music as a character factor in education or Bildung, and the relation of ethics and music, really broaded my scope. I strongly recommend it !!

By Rodrigo L

May 29, 2019

A very interesting course that deals with different dimensions of music. It will make you think about how music influences your life and the society where you live in, bringing up interesting questions.

By Irma R

Mar 6, 2019

Wonderful learning experience: a bunch of complex themes bring with thoughtfulness and accuracy, many examples and sourses. It was great to have this course, thank you!

By Jean-Vincent

Mar 26, 2018

I really liked the course, it broadened my perspective with regard to music appreciation and that was exactly what I was looking for.

By Senga69

Jan 11, 2017

Very interesting point of view about our society.

One of the best course I ever took !

By Franber C

Feb 16, 2017

Learned a lot!

By Angelina W

Feb 12, 2017

The interviews are excellent; this is a very thought-provoking class. However, all of the assignments are written, and there is one very week. Might not be the ideal workload for busy people, but the lectures are worth taking the course.

By Johanna P V N

Mar 5, 2019

It's a very good experience. I learn and enjoy a lot. It's easy enough and hard enough for whom wants to explore the complex relation between culture and society.

By Miriam H

Feb 10, 2017

very good course! doesn't go into too much depth but is an excellent starting point!

By Joy S

Feb 2, 2017

Has some quite interesting ideas.

By Josué B G O

Jul 8, 2021

Excellent Course

By Ramkumar S

May 24, 2017

V

By Ridhi A

Dec 12, 2021

i dont think it was interesting enough

