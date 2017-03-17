PL
Oct 10, 2020
I really enjoyed participating this course. Interesting lectures, fascinating interviews and challenging exercises! Thank you!
JV
Jan 9, 2021
This course is an excelent introduction to topics related to the interaction of music and society. Highly recommended.
By Iman F•
Mar 17, 2017
very useful for advancing my career and deepen my understanding on the topic.
By Pieter L•
Oct 11, 2020
By Theja B•
Jan 24, 2018
A very good eye opener towards to music and it's relationship to the society
By lillykainz•
Mar 11, 2017
I liked this course very much because it was very interesting because it analyzed music from so different and for me, new perspectives. The idea of music as omnipresent, music as a character factor in education or Bildung, and the relation of ethics and music, really broaded my scope. I strongly recommend it !!
By Rodrigo L•
May 29, 2019
A very interesting course that deals with different dimensions of music. It will make you think about how music influences your life and the society where you live in, bringing up interesting questions.
By Irma R•
Mar 6, 2019
Wonderful learning experience: a bunch of complex themes bring with thoughtfulness and accuracy, many examples and sourses. It was great to have this course, thank you!
By Jean-Vincent•
Mar 26, 2018
I really liked the course, it broadened my perspective with regard to music appreciation and that was exactly what I was looking for.
By Juan P L V•
Jan 10, 2021
By Senga69•
Jan 11, 2017
Very interesting point of view about our society.
One of the best course I ever took !
By Franber C•
Feb 16, 2017
Learned a lot!
By Angelina W•
Feb 12, 2017
The interviews are excellent; this is a very thought-provoking class. However, all of the assignments are written, and there is one very week. Might not be the ideal workload for busy people, but the lectures are worth taking the course.
By Johanna P V N•
Mar 5, 2019
It's a very good experience. I learn and enjoy a lot. It's easy enough and hard enough for whom wants to explore the complex relation between culture and society.
By Miriam H•
Feb 10, 2017
very good course! doesn't go into too much depth but is an excellent starting point!
By Joy S•
Feb 2, 2017
Has some quite interesting ideas.
By Josué B G O•
Jul 8, 2021
Excellent Course
By Ramkumar S•
May 24, 2017
V
By Ridhi A•
Dec 12, 2021
i dont think it was interesting enough